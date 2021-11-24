BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Players gearing up for Blue Canyon challenge

Players gearing up for Blue Canyon challenge

GOLF: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship tees off tomorrow (Nov 25) on the Canyon Course at Blue Canyon Country Club, the first of two Asian Tour events taking place in Phuket in the coming weeks and the players are gearing up for competition.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 November 2021, 11:08AM

Two-time Asian Tour winner Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines is looking to be in contention at the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship which tees off tomorrow (Nov 25). Photo: Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour

Two-time Asian Tour winner Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines is looking to be in contention at the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship which tees off tomorrow (Nov 25). Photo: Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour

Miguel Tabuena has returned from a long stint in the United States to compete in this week’s Blue Canyon Phuket Championship and says he is aiming to be in contention on Sunday (Nov 28) despite limited playing opportunities this year.

The two-time Asian Tour winner has been camped in Washington for much of the year and has just got back to the region for a tournament that marks the resumption of the Asian Tour’s 2020-21 season.

“I have recovered from a bit of jetlag,” said the Filipino.

“Today was the first time this week I didn’t wake up before three, which was pretty good.”

He has been starved of playing opportunities because of the pandemic, but when he has competed he has seized the opportunity, including winning an event in September run by the PGA of America.

“The game is there. I’ve been seven or eight months away from this heat. I am just trying to preserve my body as well as I can although I am pretty used to it and I know what to expect,” added the 27-year-old, who has been practicing regularly with PGA Tour player Cam Davis from Australia while in the States.

“I have to hydrate a bit more this week. So, this week is more about maintaining my body.”

The second of his Asian Tour wins actually came in Thailand at the Queen’s Cup in 2018 so he is in a good space this week.

“I know the game is there, hopefully it shows up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t matter, it’s good to be back playing again especially in Thailand. Hopefully I can contend, I always play to contend,” he said.

“I want to be in a situation where I can win on Sunday but if the situation is not there its just to improve every week.”

Sadom composed

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana, who has recently hit a purple patch, winning four times in two months, hopes to capitalise on his brilliant run.

Two wins on the All Thailand Golf Tour last month and two this month - including the Thailand Open - have propelled the 23-year-old into the spotlight but further success is far from the rising star’s thoughts at the moment.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

“I felt a lot of pressure when I won the tournaments over the past four months,” said Sadom.

“So, I don’t want to feel like that this week. I just want to make the cut first. I will just focus on enjoying the game and not think about the result.”

Sadom is already a winner on the Asian Tour, claiming the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open in 2019. Having made it through the qualifying school that year, the Thai became the fastest graduate to win on the tour but victory this week in a tournament featuring an impressive line-up would be a huge step up.

“I don’t think about winning or anything like that because that puts a lot of pressure on me,” Sadom said.

Apart from some slight adjustments to his short game, he is not able to identify exactly why his form has peaked recently.

“I don’t really know why I have been playing so well. I am just trying to enjoy the game, each tournament, every round. I just focus on my game, shot by shot. I haven’t really changed anything, but just improved my short game,” he said.

“Last year my short game was so so but this year I had more time to practise my short game. I just changed my set up a little bit and I am more confident.”

Sadom won at both of those venues in October, although his win at Blue Canyon came on the Lakes Course.

When he claimed the Thailand Open earlier this month, he became only the sixth player from Thailand to lift the famous trophy.

The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship tees off tomorrow (Nov 25) on the Canyon Course at Blue Canyon Country Club, while the Laguna Phuket Championship will be staged the following week at Laguna Golf Phuket.

The two US$1 million (B33mn) tournaments are part of the 2020-21 season ending events, with two final ones planned for Singapore in January.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, Scott Hend from Australia, American John Catlin, Malaysian Gavin Green and teenage Korean star Joohyung Kim are just some of big names competing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Carrick ready for ‘privilege’ of Man Utd job after Solskjaer sacking
Hamilton wins in Qatar to cut Verstappen’s lead again
Solskjaer sacked as Man United manager
Thai shuttlers crowned Indonesia Masters
Hamilton crushes Qatar qualifying
Solskjaer faces United sack while Chelsea, Liverpool cruise
Liverpool to test Arsenal revival, Solskjaer under pressure
Kingdom loses right to host football tournaments
Boxing Day Test, Australian Open to go ahead at full capacity
Atthaya secures Ladies European Tour’s No.1, rookie titles
COVID concerns see Asean Para Games cancelled
Revolution at the home of Thai boxing after COVID KO
Swiss pip Italy for World Cup ticket as Kane fires England to Qatar
Australia win T20 World Cup
Hamilton wins in Brazil to keep title hopes alive

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths

The rise was foreseen. No Thai get tested at Sarassin bridge and has to go 1 night in quarantine li...(Read More)

Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths

No official report on 11 schools closed, also several Bangal establishments, for two weeks- almost a...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Say - does this rule apply to f.i. an apartment complex. where all units are privately owned / held...(Read More)

Contestant accused of flag abuse

Another clueless high up official who should be put out to pasture before he can do any more harm to...(Read More)

Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds

Youths plus motorbikes plus alcohol equals no brains and guarantees sheer stupidity. Many more aroun...(Read More)

Another Phuket bridge jump prevented

It astounds me that so many locals think jumping off Sarasin bridge is their best way to end it all ...(Read More)

Contestant accused of flag abuse

Rather that being happy for her success these dinosaur blowhards just want to demonstrate their toad...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

What scares me most is that she said that foreigners(!) will be charged for not wearing masks. What ...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

What about the mustache mask worn just under the nose ? Gawd dammit either wear it properly or take ...(Read More)

Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds

A shame they missed Kamala- may have something to do with which shop the BiB hang around in. Maid st...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 