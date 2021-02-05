BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Play resumes at Melbourne tennis as negative COVID tests roll in

TENNIS: Action resumed at Melbourne Park today (Feb 5) after almost all players and officials who had to be tested for COVID-19 received their results, which were negative.

Tennis
By AFP

Friday 5 February 2021, 08:19AM

Play has resumed at Melbourne Park after a coronavirus scare. Photo: AFP.

Preparations for the Australian Open were thrown into disarray when a worker at one of the hotels used during their mandatory 14 days quarantine on arrival in Australia became infected with the virus.

More than 500 players and officials were ordered to be tested and isolate until they received their result, with six warm-up tournaments for the opening Grand Slam of the year postponed yesterday.

But Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said of the 507 people ordered to be tested, the results for 495 had come back and were all negative. Twelve results were pending.

“So far, everyone is negative,” he told Melbourne radio station 3AW, adding that he was confident fans would still be able to watch this week and at the Australian Open, which starts on Monday.

“Spectators will continue to be allowed in the site, and we are still selling tickets,” he said.

“The site will be an extremely safe place. There’s health checks, contract tracing set up, divided into zones, physical distancing.”

Play began an hour early with WTA clashes reduced to two sets and a super tiebreaker instead of their usual three sets to ensure as many matches take place as possible.

Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka are among the stars in action.

