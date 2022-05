PLATINUM JUBILEE CHARITY GALA DINNER

Start From: Saturday 11 June 2022, 06:30PM to Saturday 11 June 2022, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join us for an ELEGANT EVENING of great entertainment, delicious food stations and selected beverage free flow for 3 hours. At the newly refurbished Metropole Grande Phuket Ballroom, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town. Profits donated to Vachira Hospital Children’s Unit and Good Shepherd Phuket Town Ticket Donation; B3,500 per person before May 20 Contact: phuketcharity@gmail.com 089 874 2942