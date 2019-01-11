Platinum Cruises Asia present their 2018/2019 Fleet of Asia’s largest collection of luxury Sunseeker Motor Yachts available for charter.

marine

By Sponsored

Friday 11 January 2019, 03:00PM

When planning your next charter in the waters of Thailand, consider a discussion with Platinum Cruises to design your perfect cruise, and then let us take you on an adventure that will embed memories in you.

With vessels moored in both Ocean Marina Pattaya accessing the Gulf of Thailand and in Royal Phuket Marina accessing the Andaman Sea, Platinum Cruises covers most of the Thailand ocean’s footprint. The newest addition to the fleet arrives in Mid February, the Sports Yacht 74.

Sunseeker Motor Yachts, England’s largest boat builder, are well known for their leading edge design in midsize luxury vessels with excellence performance and style. Blending luxury appointments with the luxury of space to enjoy extended cruising capability. The very reason Platinum Cruises Asia has made the right choice in its selection of Sunseeker Motor Yachts that it is now able to share with its charter guests.

With a current Fleet of six yachts from 52’ Predator through to the jewel in the crown, the Sunseeker 86 Yacht, we can accommodate almost all charter requirements.

In addition to an excellent fleet of yachts, Platinum Cruises also combines this luxury with its in-house catering division, Nautical Gastronomy, to provide the highest standards of cuisine on board any private luxury motor yacht in Asia. And all served up by a highly trained first class crew.

Live the dream, savour the memories.

Platinum Cruises Asia

Royal Phuket Marina, Phuket

Ocean Marina, Pattaya.

Email: sales@platinumcruisesasia.com

Mobile: +66 (0)63 4614158 (Eng) +66 (0)63 4265524 (Thai)

www.platinumcruisesasia.com

Platinum Cruises Asia are on show at the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 2pm to 8pm daily until Sunday (Jan 13), when the show will close at 7pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019.