THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Platinum Cruises - Creating Dreams for Lasting Memories

Platinum Cruises Asia present their 2018/2019 Fleet of Asia’s largest collection of luxury Sunseeker Motor Yachts available for charter.

marine
By Sponsored

Friday 11 January 2019, 03:00PM

When planning your next charter in the waters of Thailand, consider a discussion with Platinum Cruises to design your perfect cruise, and then let us take you on an adventure that will embed memories in you.

When planning your next charter in the waters of Thailand, consider a discussion with Platinum Cruises to design your perfect cruise, and then let us take you on an adventure that will embed memories in you.

When planning your next charter in the waters of Thailand, consider a discussion with Platinum Cruises to design your perfect cruise, and then let us take you on an adventure that will embed memories in you.

When planning your next charter in the waters of Thailand, consider a discussion with Platinum Cruises to design your perfect cruise, and then let us take you on an adventure that will embed memories in you.

When planning your next charter in the waters of Thailand, consider a discussion with Platinum Cruises to design your perfect cruise, and then let us take you on an adventure that will embed memories in you.

When planning your next charter in the waters of Thailand, consider a discussion with Platinum Cruises to design your perfect cruise, and then let us take you on an adventure that will embed memories in you.

With vessels moored in both Ocean Marina Pattaya accessing the Gulf of Thailand and in Royal Phuket Marina accessing the Andaman Sea, Platinum Cruises covers most of the Thailand ocean’s footprint. The newest addition to the fleet arrives in Mid February, the Sports Yacht 74.

Sunseeker Motor Yachts, England’s largest boat builder, are well known for their leading edge design in midsize luxury vessels with excellence performance and style. Blending luxury appointments with the luxury of space to enjoy extended cruising capability. The very reason Platinum Cruises Asia has made the right choice in its selection of Sunseeker Motor Yachts that it is now able to share with its charter guests.

With a current Fleet of six yachts from 52’ Predator through to the jewel in the crown, the Sunseeker 86 Yacht, we can accommodate almost all charter requirements.

In addition to an excellent fleet of yachts, Platinum Cruises also combines this luxury with its in-house catering division, Nautical Gastronomy, to provide the highest standards of cuisine on board any private luxury motor yacht in Asia. And all served up by a highly trained first class crew.

When planning your next charter in the waters of Thailand, consider a discussion with Platinum Cruises to design your perfect cruise, and then let us take you on an adventure that will embed memories in you.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Live the dream, savour the memories.

Platinum Cruises Asia
Royal Phuket Marina, Phuket
Ocean Marina, Pattaya.
Email: sales@platinumcruisesasia.com
Mobile: +66 (0)63 4614158 (Eng) +66 (0)63 4265524 (Thai)
www.platinumcruisesasia.com

Platinum Cruises Asia are on show at the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 2pm to 8pm daily until Sunday (Jan 13), when the show will close at 7pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A second youth for the Bombard RIB brand
Phuket’s fishing industry praises lifting of EU ’yellow card’
The highly anticipated Leopard 50 arrives in Asia
Simpson Marine to present nine exciting line-ups at the 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous
Jam-packed 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Opens
French tourist injured as parasail ride lands on tour boat
Norwegian man, 77, drowns at Khaolak
Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha
Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering
Thousands stung in Australian blue bottle invasion
Phuket tour piers re-open in full service
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes
Phuket heavy rain warning for the weekend
Safety measures boosted at bustling Phuket ports for New Year

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s fishing industry praises lifting of EU ’yellow card’

I had the opportunity to work with professor Lae Dilokvidhyarat here in Phuket and with unions alre...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Oh course non Thai tourists will know about this web site, I guess there will be multilingual signs ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

It would seem that a Chinese speaking Thai could do very well in this business....(Read More)

French tourist injured as parasail ride lands on tour boat

Now, what are the training and skill qualifications of this parasail crew? Was there no parasail cre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

After all it is great that you all in Phuket Immigration take "illegal" work but it is nec...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

There are about 8-10 teams working on a daily basis in Kamala, both on the main street, in front of...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

In Europe (EU) as a photographer/make up artist, you can work freely in 27 countries. Let the best g...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

Of course chinese Photographers, they are the best, better than thai. That is why thai wedding coupl...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha

Business as usual, I call these boat trips in Phuket suicide trip....(Read More)

All safe after Russian tour bus collides with pickup on Phuket coastal road

I am sure that Captain not expect any thai to follow his wise advice. But he hasdone his verbal duty...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thailand Yacht Show
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste

 