FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and 11 other ministries yesterday (June 5) expressed interest in reducing the use of plastic bags and polystyrene foam in their offices at an event marking World Environment Day.

cultureenvironmentanimalsmarinepollutiondeathBangkok Post

Wednesday 6 June 2018, 08:55AM

Shoppers with the store’s plastic bags walk by displays made from plastic shopping bags at CentralWorld calling for customers to recycle or reject plastic items. The slogan on the sign: ‘Beat Plastic Pollution - If you can’t reuse it, refuse it’. Photo: Pawat Laopaisarntaksin

Shoppers with the store’s plastic bags walk by displays made from plastic shopping bags at CentralWorld calling for customers to recycle or reject plastic items. The slogan on the sign: ‘Beat Plastic Pollution - If you can’t reuse it, refuse it’. Photo: Pawat Laopaisarntaksin

This year the day was running under the theme of “Beat Plastic Pollution”. Some 800 participants attended the event in Bangkok, which was organised by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Wijarn Simachaya, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said government offices should serve as role models for businesses and the public by leading by example and creating public awareness of how changing patterns of behaviour and consumption can easily lessen our reliance on plastics.

This follows a cabinet resolution dated Jan 23 that ordered several ministries including his and the Interior Ministry, as well as a number of other agencies, to launch a campaign to reduce the use of plastics in both the public and private sector.

Plastics are seen as posing a threat because such waste does not degrade easily and harms the environment both on land and at sea – as highlighted in recent days by the case of a pilot whale that washed up in a Thai canal in the far South and was found to have ingested 80 black plastic bags, considered a major contributing factor in its death.

According to Gen Surasak Kanjanarat, the minister of natural resources, measures are urgently needed to reduce the amount of plastic bags Thai people use and announced that the ministry will order the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Zoological Park Organisation to ban plastic bag use in all 154 national parks and at state-owned zoos countrywide.

The ministry will meet with officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and discuss ways of reducing the use of plastic bags at fresh markets, he said.

It will also talk with the Ministry of Finance to see how business operators can cash in by developing more eco-friendly alternatives for use at local markets, he added.

The ministry hosts an event to mark World Environment Day every June 5.

QSI International School Phuket

This day was established by the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) 45 years ago and it has adopted a different, or at least rotating, theme each year.

This year the Unep wants to make the world community better understand the threat plastics pose to marine ecological systems worldwide and has adopted the motto: “If you can’t reuse it, refuse it.”

An estimated 500 billion plastic bags are used globally each year. Thais use eight each a day or 8.7 in Bangkok, figures show.

Thailand creates 27 million tons of garbage per year, 43% of which is properly managed. Around 13mn tons seeps into the sea.

Pawin Talerngsri, a member of the national reform committee on natural resources and the environment, said more legal measures are needed to reduce plastic waste.

He called for a law ordering department stores to charge their customers for plastic bags, as is the case in Taiwan and Europe.

Within five years separating garbage at home in the interests of recycling will be a legal requirement, he added.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

India’s sea turtle warriors
Donkeys at dawn in Kasbah
Tarantulas off the menu
No match for cockfighting
Royal Thai Navy host marine conservation activities in Phuket
Dynamite fishing, drugs, threaten Myanmar's 'sea gypsies'
Rawai Mayor calls for fairness on sea gypsies arrested for national park fishing
‘If you lose, you can always move,’ Phuket Gov tells sea gypsies
From ‘beauty’ to ‘trash’: France’s Corsica takes on new moniker
2015 haze killed over 100,000: Study
Going green in Guadeloupe
Phuket signs three-year foam container-free MoU
City to reward people who dob in street offenders
Fantasy hiding a dirty reality
Taiwan lantern makers go green

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Tile-it

 