Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

PHUKET: Authorities met yesterday (Mar 28) to discuss proceedures for combating forest fires, haze and dust pollution across the island.

pollutiondisastersenvironmenthealthland
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 March 2022, 02:59PM

The meeting, held at the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office at City Hall, was presided over by Phuket Deputy Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam. He was joined by Udomphon Kan, Head of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office, and other relevant government agencies.

Mr Anupap stressed how forest fires that are common during the dry season at this time of year produce fine particulate matter known as PM2.5, tiny particles found in the air including dust, soot, dirt, smoke, and liquid droplets that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated.

Although this air pollutant can be created naturally, it is generally caused by human activity such as open-air burning, crop burning, forest fires, irresponsibly discarded cigarette butts, poorly maintained vehicles and industrial work such as construction or transportation, which causes smog. The topography in certain parts of the island are also contributionary factors, Mr Anupap said.

PM2.5 is a concern as it can greatly diminish people’s health when levels in the air are high, as they often tend to be in Phuket at this time of year, he added.

Bad ventilation and periods of calm or low winds leading to poor circulation cause the dust to accumulate which can pose a health threat to people which in turn can have a detrimental impact on society and the economy, Mr Anupap commented.


In order to reduce the risks that create this situation and to prevent problems associated with wild fires, Mr Anupap confirmed that a committee was appointed at the meeting yesterday in line with the National Agenda Action Plan to tackle the issue of PM2.5 dust pollution.

He added that the committee had drafted a response plan detailing preparationary efforts and action measures which will be assigned to the responsible local government agencies who would work together and cooperate in sharing equipment and resources such as fire prevention equipment.

By working together proactively it is hoped that when these solutions are implemented that the dangers can be minimised, Mr Anupap concluded.

Nasa12 | 29 March 2022 - 15:28:19 

Same same some last year, and years and yet before that bla bla blaaa

 

