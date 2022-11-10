Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

PHUKET: A meeting was held today (Nov 10) to map out a comprehensive plan for enhancing the education system in an effort to elevate standards among students in Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 November 2022, 05:18PM

The meeting took place at Phuket Provincial Hall around 8am this morning and was chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

He was joined by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, Advisor to the Governor of Phuket Cholam Attham, Nuchart Prasitsilpchai from the Phuket Provincial Education Commission, Wipha Sairat, Director of the Phuket branch of the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) and selected representatives from the public and private sector.

Topics discussed during the meeting included a drive to develop the whole education system on the island using Big Data to ensure equality whereby no student is left behind or disadvantaged.

Governor Narong gave the example of the recent floods experienced across the island, stressing how education on environmental protection and climate change was imperative so as to minimise the impact this was having.

He also highlighted how crucial it is that students are educated on disaster management techniques so as to be fully prepared in the event of a repeat scenario in future.

Mrs Nucharat outlined a four-pillar approach to enhancing educational standards among the island’s students. This included elevating levels of innovation, the ability to communicate effectively in English language, developing professional skills and engaging network partners.

This integrated approach at the outset, throughout and post a child’s education would help develop them for a more seemless and effective transition into the professional working world, adding that vocational training opportunities organised in partnership with the Institute of Vocational Skills Development, Provincial Non-National Education Commission and the private sector would be key.

She also detailed five separate groups profiling students: 1. Those at risk of dropping out of school temporarily without officially “resigning” who tend fail to complete their studies; 2. Those who leave mid-term and officially “resign” who fail to complete their educational program; 3. Those who graduate from high-school but do not continue their studies thereafter; 4. Those who have never officially studied at school, be it from an issue such as disability and inability to attend; 5. Children who are currently being held in the judiciary process at a detention centre.

Mrs Wipha outlined how her organisation has focused on developing the English language skills of teachers, school administrators and educational personnel, something that is ongoing and will help enhance the proficiency of education locally.