The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

PHUKET: Plans to build a bridge costing B1.2 billion linking Phuket with Koh Maphrao, also just called “Coconut Island”, are gaining momentum with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong expected to inspect the island today (Dec 22) to assess whether or not to pledge his support for the project.

tourism, transport, construction, economics, environment,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 22 December 2017, 02:46PM

The proposed bridge is to span about one kilometre from Laem Hin, popular for its seafood restaurants served by the local fishing community on Phuket’s east coast, to the pier at Baan Koh Maphrao on the island.

The move to push ahead with a fresh proposal to build the bridge, which has failed to gain approval in several previous attempts in the years past, comes from strong support from the villagers on the island itself, reports Teeradech Kumleang, Deputy Chief of the Phuket office Department of Rural Roads (DRR), which under the Ministry of Transport oversees the national Bureau of Bridge Construction.

“I arrived in Phuket about six months ago and I received complaints from villagers on the island saying they deeply wanted a bridge to Phuket,” Mr Teeradech explained.

“They even sent a petition of about 100 signatures asking for a bridge, so I dispatched a team to survey the residents on the island to better gauge public opinion on whether or not a majority actually wanted it,” he added.

The response was strong.

“We definitely support having a bridge. We want it,” said Sangsan Piersakul, the resident Imam on Koh Maphrao, where a huge majority of the islanders are Muslim.

“The officials came over to survey residents’ opinions last month. Most of the people here, there are about 1,000 people living on the island, supported having a bridge connecting us to Phuket,” he said.

“We want change on Koh Maphrao,” Imam Sangsan noted.

“Currently, we have to travel by boat between the islands. This is made even harder when the wind is strong and storms hit the area.

“Having a bridge is necessary for our people, to make it easier – and sometimes just possible – for them to travel to make a living, for healthcare, studying, working and especially in emergencies, which is a priority,” he added.

The Governor’s inspection scheduled for today follows Mr Teeradech presenting a formal proposal to Gov Norraphat at Provincial Hall just last week.

“I would like Phuket Governor Norraphat to support this project,” Mr Teeradech told The Phuket News.

“If the Governor agrees, then next this project will be handed to the Tourism Strategy staff at Provincial Hall.

“We will also invite other officials, such as from the Phuket Marine Office, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) and the national parks, for their input. We have to bring all our ideas together.

The NAKA Island

“Also, if we get the Governor’s approval, we can then apply for the first part of the budget required to conduct the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and even start the process to request the construction budget from the DRR in Bangkok.”

In his proposal to Gov Norraphat last week, Mr Teeradech confirmed that his office would prefer to build a suspension bridge. He also estimated such a bridge to cost about B1.2 billion.

“We have no idea yet how many lanes the bridge will have or other details. At this stage we are still looking at ideas,” Mr Teeradech explained.

“However, a suspension bridge is the suitable choice. It would have less effect on the environment and would be attractive. After the EIA has been done, we will know what the bridge design will look like,” he said.

Mr Teeradech also conceded the work that lays ahead in bringing the project to fruition.

“This project has a long way to go. We must understand that is sensitive to environmental NGOs here and we have yet to conduct the EIA, of which a very important part is explaining to people what the bridge will involve,” he said.

Mr Teeradech admitted the building of the bridge and the supporting roads infrastructure will affect mangroves in the area – and hence the project by law will need express permission from the Cabinet before it can proceed.

“Just like the Thepsrisin Bridge at Saphan Hin. We must be very careful with our plans and considerate of the natural environment we will be disturbing, but in the end I believe the project will be well worth it,” he said.

Regardless, Mr Teeradech remains confident the bridge – sooner or later – will be built.

“It is a good chance for Koh Maphrao, which is a part of Phuket that has yet to be developed,” he said.

“This bridge is worth building because of it will improve local people’s general well being and their standard of living simply by providing better transportation between Phuket and Koh Maphrao.”

 

Additional reporting by Somkiat Haphonkla

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Fascinated | 22 December 2017 - 23:50:57

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht.

Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail.

The Phuket News

BosysurfNaiHarn | 22 December 2017 - 19:11:41

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?

The Phuket News

Asterix | 22 December 2017 - 15:30:32

B1.2bn for 1.000 inhabitants is look like spending 1,2M Baht per person without forgetting than many own lands and they will make huge profits by selling their lands to make luxurious privates home or resorts.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.