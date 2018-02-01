Phuket Rajabhat University along with the Alumni Society will hold this charity event with the aim of building relationships between the government and private sector, alumni, present students, Phuket people and residents from nearby provinces.
The event will start at 5am on Feb 18 from in front of the Phuket Rajabhat University Conference Hall.
The entry fee for the PKRU Walk & Run is B200 a person which will go towards developing the university.
Registration will take place from 11am-8pm on Jan 26-27 on the ground floor of Limelight Avenue in Phuket Town and from 10am-6pm on Jan 28-30 at Division of Students, Third floor of ninth building, Phuket Rajabhat University.
For more information please contact 076-211959 ext.1300.
Be the first to comment.