PKRU to hold charity run and walk

CHARITY: The acting president of Phuket Rajabhat University (PKRU), Asst Prof Dr Oratai Krutwaysho, recently announced that the ‘PKRU Run & Walk’ will be held on Sunday February 18.

Thursday 1 February 2018, 05:10PM

Representatives from PKRU at the confernce held to announce details of the charity walk and run. Photo: PKRU
Phuket Rajabhat University along with the Alumni Society will hold this charity event with the aim of building relationships between the government and private sector, alumni, present students, Phuket people and residents from nearby provinces.

The event will start at 5am on Feb 18 from in front of the Phuket Rajabhat University Conference Hall.

The entry fee for the PKRU Walk & Run is B200 a person which will go towards developing the university.

QSI International School Phuket

Registration will take place from 11am-8pm on Jan 26-27 on the ground floor of Limelight Avenue in Phuket Town and from 10am-6pm on Jan 28-30 at Division of Students, Third floor of ninth building, Phuket Rajabhat University.

For more information please contact 076-211959 ext.1300.

 

 
