PIWC Pub Quiz March 2021

PIWC Pub Quiz March 2021

Start From: Friday 26 March 2021, 06:30PM to Friday 26 March 2021, 10:00PM

Please register your interest with Dianne. Email: rdbuerger@gmail.com Tel: 085 5791905

Person : Dianne
Address : Lagoon Saloon Phuket

 

Phuket community
Ministry proposes shorter quarantine from next month

Why treat Thai's and foreigners differently? Why put an expiry date on vaccination? Why quaranti...(Read More)

Ministry proposes shorter quarantine from next month

Open next month but only 70% jabs by Oct- does this guy take his shoes off to do math? (Once he'...(Read More)

Government plans AstraZeneca jab rollout

Ahh- another hub. Anutin continues to cozy up theo Big Brother in China. 'Everyone must have a j...(Read More)

Phuket’s new public health chief arrives

Welcome on Phuket island, Dr Kusak. You went straight per express to Vachira Phuket hospital to get ...(Read More)

Government plans AstraZeneca jab rollout

Why we read ( again) Thai 'waiting nonsense', now about a vaccine passport? There is a inte...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

The hub of cheaters. This was supposed to help tourist operators and hotels. Now those selfish chea...(Read More)

Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

A Police station can not order a arrested person to pay compensation, that is up to Court to rule. T...(Read More)

No charges for wild teens running amok in closed bar

Very kind/considerate of Ms Amornrat not to press charges against the kids. Sure she had kids that a...(Read More)

Police hunt for protest van attackers

What is the difference/discrimination of Thai in Thailand saying? Young democracy supporters are ...(Read More)

Government plans AstraZeneca jab rollout

Will foreign tourists over 60 be eligible for the vaccine?...(Read More)

 

