PIWC October Lunch

PIWC October Lunch

Start From: Thursday 17 October 2019, 11:30AM to Thursday 17 October 2019, 02:30PM

Come and join us for lunch on Thursday the 17th October at the Amatara Wellness Resort, 84 Moo 8, Sakdidej Road, Tambol Vichit, Amphur Muang. Registration is at 11.30am for a 12 noon start. There is a choice of fish or chicken for the main course. Please nominate your choice when you RSVP. Unfortunately, all RSVP’s MUST be in by no later than midday on Monday the 14th October, no exceptions so please don’t leave it until the last minute. RSVP at shelpmitchell@gmail.com For those north of the island, a minivan can be arranged based on numbers.

Person : Shelda
Address : Amatara Wellness Resort

 

Phuket community
Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

Definitely it's not working with everyone....(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

Haha,what an idiot.But at least one of the best excuses ever....(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

Wow. By that logic I can go out right now and pick myself up a nice new Mercedes Benz for free. Nice...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

Fun fact, most of Patongs Tuk-tuk drivers live in that Soi. Coincidence?...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

ED: We'd be genuinely interested in a factual explanation of current Thai gun law. When I read a...(Read More)

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

Great Bangkok and surrounding provinces are suffering much toxic smog. Fighting that with this new i...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

And you and Kurt think they dont know it or we dont see it?? Everybody know and see it but noooobody...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

The last years biking became increasingly dangerous on Phuket roads. Therefore I stationed my bike...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

All in article very true. Had myself several times bike holidays in Denmark and the Netherlands. Bik...(Read More)

Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers

The departing V/G, with a big smile. Happy he not has to face the water crisis. New coming V/G doesn...(Read More)

 

