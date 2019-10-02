PIWC October Lunch

Thursday 17 October 2019, 11:30AM to Thursday 17 October 2019, 02:30PM

Come and join us for lunch on Thursday the 17th October at the Amatara Wellness Resort, 84 Moo 8, Sakdidej Road, Tambol Vichit, Amphur Muang. Registration is at 11.30am for a 12 noon start. There is a choice of fish or chicken for the main course. Please nominate your choice when you RSVP. Unfortunately, all RSVP’s MUST be in by no later than midday on Monday the 14th October, no exceptions so please don’t leave it until the last minute. RSVP at shelpmitchell@gmail.com For those north of the island, a minivan can be arranged based on numbers.