PIWC November lunch

Start From: Thursday 21 November 2019, 11:30AM to Thursday 21 November 2019, 02:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The November lunch will be at the Phuket Vocational College on Thursday the 21st November 2019. 11:30 Registration with lunch soon after. Members 700 Baht Non Members 850 Baht Please have the correct money if possible. There will be a mini bazaar for handicrafts items on sale (made by the students) and there will be some dance performances during lunch, also performed by the students. Ladies in the North, a minivan can be arranged leaving from outside Villa Market depending on numbers. RSVP at shelpmitchell@gmail.com