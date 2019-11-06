PIWC November lunch

The November lunch will be at the Phuket Vocational College on Thursday the 21st November 2019. 11:30 Registration with lunch soon after. Members 700 Baht Non Members 850 Baht Please have the correct money if possible. There will be a mini bazaar for handicrafts items on sale (made by the students) and there will be some dance performances during lunch, also performed by the students. Ladies in the North, a minivan can be arranged leaving from outside Villa Market depending on numbers. RSVP at shelpmitchell@gmail.com