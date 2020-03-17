THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PIWC monthly meetings on hold

The Phuket International Women’s Club (PIWC) has cancelled all monthly meeting until further notice due to concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading.

Community
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 10:00AM

The news was made formal by a notice issued by PIWC Shelda Mitchell earlier this week, who wrote, “Due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we, at the PIWC are cancelling ALL monthly lunches (Including this months lunch at The Boathouse) until further notice.

“We will be monitoring the situation over the next few weeks and will advise when these lunches will again resume,” Ms Mitchell explained.

“In the interim, please stay safe and be vigilant,” she added.

For more information about the PIWC, visit PIWC-Phuket.com or visit their Facebook page here.

