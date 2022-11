PIWC Monthly Lunch

Start From: Thursday 17 November 2022, 11:30AM to Thursday 17 November 2022, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join us in visiting our scholarship students at the Phuket Vocational College for this month’s lunch. The students will perform for us and sell some handmade cards and other items, good for Christmas presents. Cost: 700bht for members and guests. Please make your reservation with Maggy by 14th November at the latest. A bus will leave Tawai, Boat Avenue at 10.30am. If you need transportation please advise when you make your lunch reservation. robmaggy@yahoo.com