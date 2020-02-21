PIWC Luncheon at Parisorn Ballroom, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay

THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket International Women’s Club recently met at the  Parisorn Ballroom, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay yesterday (Feb 20), to raise money and plan for the upcoming Mardi Gras event.

Friday 21 February 2020, 11:06AM

The gala will be held at the Firefly Restaurant at the Pavilions Resort on Saturday, February 29 starting at 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets at B2500 baht per person, which includes a welcome drink, full buffet dinner, silent auction and dancing, contact info@piwc-phuket.com or www.thephuketnews.com/Phuket-ticket-master.php. Alternatively, for more information, go to the PIWC website at www.PIWC-Phuket.com

All proceeds go directly to supporting scholarships for local children in need. Make a difference in your community.

