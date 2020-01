PIWC Lunch - January 2020

Start From: Thursday 16 January 2020, 11:00AM to Thursday 16 January 2020, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We are kicking off with our first lunch for 2020 at Momtri's Wok Gallery Kitchen. Thursday 16th January. Members 700 Baht. Non-Members 850 Baht. Registration 11.30am for a 12noon start. There will be a choice for the main course. Duck Mango or Panaeng Seabas. To RSVP please email shelpmitchell@gmail.com. A Minivan can be arranged for those in the North depending on numbers.