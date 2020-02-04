PIWC Lunch - February 2020

Start From: Thursday 20 February 2020, 11:30AM to Thursday 20 February 2020, 02:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We were given such a fabulous welcome with great service and a fantastic lunch and an equally fab view. At Wyndham Grand, “The Deck Restaurant” - Kalim. Buffet Lunch on Thursday 20th Feb 2020. Registration will be at 11.30am for a 12 start. Members - 700 Baht Non Members/Guests - 850 Baht. North ladies, there will be a minivan which will depart from the rear entrance of Twai Restaurant, adjacent to Villa Market. Ladies in the South, please carpool if possible or arrange a minivan due to parking. Please RSVP by email: shelpmitchell@gmail.com