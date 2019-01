Start From: Thursday 17 January 2019, 11:30AM to Thursday 17 January 2019, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Please join us in our very first lunch of the year on Thursday the 17th at the beautiful Wyndham Grand in Kalim Bay. Registration will commence at 11.30am in the beautiful Lattitude 98 Terrace Bar where we will be greeted with a welcome drink and a view to die for. Lunch will commence at 12. Members 700 baht. Non Members 800 baht. Contact: info@piwc-phuket.com