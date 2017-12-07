Instead of the monthly lunch we will have a Couples dinner at Firefly @ The Pavillions in Cherngtalay, a romantic dinner in a magical place under the starlights. Bring along your husband, partner, lover or one of your girlfriends. Registration starts at 18.30 pm followed by a superb 3 course dinner created by Chef Belinda Tuckwell. Will be somewhere around 1,100 or 1,200 baht net p.p. Bookings info@piwc-phuket.com
PIWC - Couples dinner at Firefly @ The Pavillions
Start From: Thursday 18 January 2018, 06:30PM
to Thursday 18 January 2018, 10:30PM