we are having our Christmas Lunch at Holiday Inn Patong, the one not to be missed !!! Registration starts at 11.30 am and the buffet will open 12.15 pm. A maximum of 65 people will be accepted and so far I have already 35 persons booked. Please do not forget to bring along a gift, something you would like to win in the raffle all year round and not especially at the Christmas luncheon. Please book your seats through info@piwc-phuket.com or robmaggy@yahoo.com
PIWC - Christmas Lunch
Start From: Thursday 14 December 2017, 11:30AM
to Thursday 14 December 2017, 02:30PM