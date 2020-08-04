Oak Maedow Phuket
PIWC - August Lunch

PIWC - August Lunch

Start From: Thursday 20 August 2020, 11:30AM to Thursday 20 August 2020, 02:00PM

August Lunch will be at Lady CoCo on Thursday the 20th. Phang Nga Rd, Phuket Town, right next door to the OnOn Hotel. Members: 700 Baht. Non-Members/Guests: 850 Baht. If possible, please have the correct money on hand. Registration: 11.30am A minivan will be arranged for those North of the island however we will still be observing the social distancing rules, and as such, masks will be required to be worn in the vans. Minivan will be departing from the rear entrance of Tawai Restaurant 10.30am Look forward to seeing you there and until then, stay safe. RSVP at shelpmitchell@gmail.com

Person : Shelda
Address : Lady CoCo

 

