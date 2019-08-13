PIWC August Lunch

Come lunch with us. At 11:30 am Registration for 12 noon start. Cost: Members 700 Baht. Non-Members 850 Baht. Please be sure to make reservations by email to shelpmitchell@gmail.com or call 092 913 8739.
Start From: Thursday 15 August 2019, 11:30AM to Thursday 15 August 2019, 02:00PM
|Person :
|Phuket International Women's Club
|Address :
|Kata Rocks
