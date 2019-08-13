Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

PIWC August Lunch

PIWC August Lunch

Start From: Thursday 15 August 2019, 11:30AM to Thursday 15 August 2019, 02:00PM

Come lunch with us. At 11:30 am Registration for 12 noon start. Cost: Members 700 Baht. Non-Members 850 Baht. Please be sure to make reservations by email to shelpmitchell@gmail.com or call 092 913 8739.

Person : Phuket International Women's Club
Address : Kata Rocks

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket superyacht blaze spurs officials to call for B50mn fire boat plan to be approved

So much for becoming a Hub for Super yachts ! HA! Perhaps the Marinas should have there own Fire boa...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

Pascale... I don't know how you think, or interpret information, but where did I say watching BR...(Read More)

Nine drug suspects, illegal firearms and B800k in vehicles seized in raids

Well done! The more of these trouble makers and their dirty drugs you get off the streets, the bett...(Read More)

Nine drug suspects, illegal firearms and B800k in vehicles seized in raids

It seems thai drugs dealers and holders of illegal firearms are not scared/ impressed by RTP actions...(Read More)

Nine drug suspects, illegal firearms and B800k in vehicles seized in raids

Wow, Phuket is stil 'sinking' under drugs and weapons, it has a bad reputation. It is compl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

@agogohome.Fully agree! Even worse that responses to her comments are sometimes blocked.Wondering wh...(Read More)

Television plug suspected in B280mn Phuket superyacht fire

'The fantasy of Police officers is unlimited./ Officers are still investigating the cause of the...(Read More)

Saving the elephant

Finally, a sensible commentary on animal welfare, instead of the usual hysterical rantings by amateu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

Yes agogo. Also Jack, Ben, and Kurt. Vile racist hate speech. We can only hope immigration catches u...(Read More)

At least one dead, 10 injured as building under construction collapses in Phuket

V/G + Mayor arrived at scene to hear about the CAUSE of incident? Well, normally such take weeks inv...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dot Property Awards
MYLANDS
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity

 