PIWC Annual General Meeting

Start From: Thursday 21 March 2019, 11:00AM to Thursday 21 March 2019, 02:00PM

If you are in Phuket, be sure to join all of us at the AGM and hear about all the activities from the previous year plus elect the new Committee for 2019-20. This is a great opportunity for all members to get an update on the work of the club, including the scholarship programme and our various social activities. Look for your invitation with more details in your email and any questions (or if you can't make it but want to vote by proxy) please contact any member of the Committee who will be happy to answer any questions you might have. Tel: +66 (0) 76-397-777 Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch.