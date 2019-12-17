PIWC Annual Fundraiser 2020

Phuket International Women’s Club (PIWC) Annual Fundraiser is set to be a wild night of Mardi Gras dining, dancing and revelry. The gala will be held at the Firefly Restaurant at the Pavilions Resort on Saturday, February 29 starting at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets at 2500 baht per person for welcome drink, full buffet dinner, silent auction and dancing, contact info@piwc-phuket.com or www.thephuketnews.com/Phuket-ticket-master.php. Alternatively, for more information, go to the PIWC website at www.PIWC-Phuket.com