PIWC - Annual Dinner

Start From: Saturday 31 October 2020, 06:30PM to Saturday 31 October 2020, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Come Dine With Us at the Pullman Arcadia’s Vero Italian Restaurant ,Naithon Beach on Saturday the 31st October. Members 1,100 Baht Non-Members/Guests 1,300 Baht. Registration will commence at 6.30 for a 7pm start. Should you wish to stay the night (Or 2) The Pullman is offering a Deluxe Room with breakfast included at a special price of 2,999 Baht net per night. This is our annual dinner where we can bring along our significant other. So, get your friends together and book ASAP as seating is limited. Please RSVP to Maggy robmaggy@yahoo.com