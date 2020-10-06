Kata Rocks
PIWC - Annual Dinner

Start From: Saturday 31 October 2020, 06:30PM to Saturday 31 October 2020, 10:00PM

Come Dine With Us at the Pullman Arcadia’s Vero Italian Restaurant ,Naithon Beach on Saturday the 31st October. Members 1,100 Baht Non-Members/Guests 1,300 Baht. Registration will commence at 6.30 for a 7pm start. Should you wish to stay the night (Or 2) The Pullman is offering a Deluxe Room with breakfast included at a special price of 2,999 Baht net per night. This is our annual dinner where we can bring along our significant other. So, get your friends together and book ASAP as seating is limited. Please RSVP to Maggy robmaggy@yahoo.com

Person : Maggy
Address : Pullman Arcadia

 

Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists

Little confused. I thought all tourist must observe 14 quarantine before being released to other pa...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists

There it is! Confirmation of my comment in last Sunday's 'PN Opinion' as all goes differ...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists

The jokes still going on, of course no tourists, only biz men, this was obvious from the start... De...(Read More)

Chef left unemployed by economic crisis found hanged

So far 59 people 'only' died coz of Covid-19 in Thailand.. Time to add records of suicide o...(Read More)

Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

LALALA,you are 100% right ! 3rd worldclass destination. Hehehe ! Double pricing,different prices fo...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists

Amazing, China hid cases, censored doctors and withheld information from the world for four months, ...(Read More)

Chef left unemployed by economic crisis found hanged

I'm afraid this is going to happen a lot more often, if the gov does not help the people in need...(Read More)

Interpol issues ’red notice’ for Red Bull scion

By now, how many 'red notices' have been issued, and withdrawn on request of Thai Government...(Read More)

Activists banned from speaking about 1976 event

How can people feel uncomfortable with pro democratic persons? "Thai Democracy' doesn't...(Read More)

Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Kurt...they missing something...it must be Phuket is a 3rd worldclass destination. Charging first cl...(Read More)

 

