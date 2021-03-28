BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pivac’s Wales ‘not the finished product’ despite Six Nations success

Pivac’s Wales ‘not the finished product’ despite Six Nations success

RUGBY: Head coach Wayne Pivac said yesterday (Mar 27) that Wales are “not the finished product” despite winning the Six Nations title.

Rugby
By AFP

Sunday 28 March 2021, 02:00PM

Wales lost just once in the Six Nations campaign and scored a tournament-leading 20 tries in five matches. Photo: AFP.

Wales lost just once in the Six Nations campaign and scored a tournament-leading 20 tries in five matches. Photo: AFP.

Wales claimed a second championship in three years after France’s defeat by Scotland in the last game of the tournament on Friday.

Pivac’s men lost just once in the campaign, to Les Bleus a week ago, and scored a tournament-leading 20 tries in five matches after winning just once in last year’s competition and only three times in the whole of Pivac’s first year in charge.

“We’re not the finished product. We will keep improving and fine tuning,” Pivac said.

Wales scored seven of their tries against Italy but they also scored four against England and finished the competition by running in three in the loss to France.

“With no disrespect to the Italys of the world, scoring a few tries against a side like that, you have to back it up against a quality team like the top two or three teams in the world,” he added.

“And doing that against France, albeit if we came up short, gives us a lot of confidence to think we’re on the right track.”

Pivac is scheduled to take his side to South America during the summer for their next Test matches, but the New Zealander said the coronavirus pandemic could hamper those plans.

“Those discussions are ongoing and I’d like to think that over the next week or two we’d be in a much better position to talk exact opposition and dates,” Pivac said.

“At the moment it’s Uruguay and two Tests in Argentina. We have to make sure that everything meets up with the (UK) government in terms of COVID.

“It’s a moving thing we discuss on regular basis.”

Wales were handed the trophy in a ceremony at their training base outside Cardiff later yesterday.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones celebrated his fifth Championship win and Pivac his first.

Pivac said he hoped to have as many Wales players as possible in former Wales coach Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad this summer.

“First and foremost there’s a British and Irish Lions tour that Warren will select,” Pivac said.

“We’d like to think that we’ll get a good representative on it.”

Pivac and his team were made to wait six days to clinch the title.

They were awaiting France’s result with Scotland after the dramatic late loss in Paris a week ago which denied Wales the Grand Slam.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster, the last seven days,” Pivac said.

“To lose it in the last play of the game was devastating. The boys really wanted that Grand Slam, so we had the lows of not achieving that.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen beats Hamilton for Bahrain pole
Red Bull ready to rumble Mercedes for Verstappen-Hamilton showdown
Thailand, Singapore LPGA events return, China unsure
Olympic torch relay begins in Fukushima, counting down to delayed Tokyo Games
MotoGP 2021 season calendar
A Korean coach with a Thai heart
‘Game-changing’ TV deal pumps money into English women’s football
Leicester rock Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis
Heartbreak for Thai ace Pornpawee
Pathum United officially crowned new T1 champs
Pornpawee eyes All England glory
Overseas fans barred from Tokyo Games
What a catch!
Prison sentences, fines for football match-fixers
New names on the Phuket Pairs Bowling honours board

 

Phuket community
Thousands of protesters demand monarchy reform, release of jailed leaders

Are protesters demanding a Monarchy reform to have it like in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, The Netherlan...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Giving July 1 a reality check

Expecting 100,000 during April-June, and more tourists thereafter? Wow, it will become very crowded ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

Kurt, its 45K THB for a 1year retirement Visa done in the country, only docs required are your passp...(Read More)

Phuket reopening plan approved

I see that most of you continue to complain about all and everything in Thailand. Mostly based on ha...(Read More)

Motorbike rider dies after hitting tree

Perhaps just ignorance of traffic, slowing down before a curve so the fore wont drag them to the oth...(Read More)

Phuket reopening plan approved

to create true herd immunity remove all covid restrictions immediately. to dramatically reduce death...(Read More)

Phuket reopening plan approved

kurt, true re 50% efficacy. if you look into published data you will see the vaccinated group were a...(Read More)

Australian ambassador awards Phuket’s Wal Brown with Order of Australia medal

nasa 12, gary halpin worked for the thai tourist police volunteers. he was convicted and fully deser...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

Yes Svcoquette, and this criminal shameless behavior of the ROYAL Thai Police at 'bottom level&#...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

And its not just in Phuket. I've driven my bike many times from Malaysia to Phuket and am usuall...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property

 