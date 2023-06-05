333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Pita promises same-sex marriage at 50,000-strong Pride parade

BANGKOK: The frontrunner to be Thailand’s next prime minister joined a Pride parade in the capital yesterday (June 4), promising to pass a law that would allow same-sex marriage and gender identity rights if he becomes premier.

sexpolitics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 5 June 2023, 02:31PM

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat (left) poses for a selfie with a member of the LGBTQIA+ community during the Pride March event in Bangkok yesterday (June 4). Photo: AFP

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people, their allies and political leaders marched through central Bangkok, marking Pride month and promoting gender equality in the second official Pride parade to be held in the country, reports the Bangkok Post.

Marchers waved rainbow flags with one holding a placard that said “freedom to choose gender” and another that said “love is love,” in rainbow colours. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that over 50,000 people joined this year’s Pride parade, more than double the attendance of last year’s event.

Political figures joining the parade included Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the progressive Move Forward party, which is pushing to lead a coalition after winning the most seats in a May 14 general election when voters made clear their hope of ending almost 10 years of rule by the military and military-backed governments.

“Once the government is formed we will support Marriage Equality (Act), Gender Identity (Act) and several others, including welfare,” Mr Pita told reporters at the parade.

“These few things will make the celebration of diversity in Pride Month into pride always,” he said.

The coalition, which consisted of eight political parties, has made a joint pledge to pass laws, including the Marriage Equality Act, to ensure equal rights for all couples regardless of gender, after the passage of the draft law and related legislations were stalled in parliament under the previous government.

Thailand has one of Asia’s most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, but many political activists say the country’s laws and traditional institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes and still discriminate against LGBT people and same-sex couples.

Jabon | 05 June 2023 - 15:18:52 

Next pay 5 million baht per person for reparations, all that past suffering. New Tourist entry tax 1000 baht to pay. Harvard thinkers .

Old guy | 05 June 2023 - 15:05:45 

Many promises being made by those who will never have the power or authority to do anything.

 

Phuket community
Officials investigate tourists ordered out of van at Phuket pier

Yeah, it was all a big misunderstanding. The PLTO mafia and their crooked buddies in brown really mu...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal taxis enters fifth month in Phuket

The King could have put an end to it during his visit. ...(Read More)

Car collides with stray cows on Thepkrasattri Rd

the cows must have runed away because they did not had insurance and probably been drinking all nigh...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal taxis enters fifth month in Phuket

There is no "crack down" going on. These authorities get a lot of money from the taxi mafi...(Read More)

Officials investigate tourists ordered out of van at Phuket pier

hahaha here we are again.. those mafious taxi who behave this way should be sued and stripped of the...(Read More)

Car collides with stray cows on Thepkrasattri Rd

Best comment I have seen in 10 years. Thank you. @ Old guy: "Reports say the cows had visi...(Read More)

Pita promises same-sex marriage at 50,000-strong Pride parade

Next pay 5 million baht per person for reparations, all that past suffering. New Tourist entry tax 1...(Read More)

DLT confirms Bolt as legitimate taxi app in Thailand

Mafia witch dissolving.... And I agree that the in drive still the best....(Read More)

Pita promises same-sex marriage at 50,000-strong Pride parade

Many promises being made by those who will never have the power or authority to do anything. ...(Read More)

Car collides with stray cows on Thepkrasattri Rd

Reports say the cows had visited a cannibus shop and then were in an after hours bar for 2 hours bef...(Read More)

 

