333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pita petition decision on Aug 3

Pita petition decision on Aug 3

BANGKOK: The Constitutional Court will consider next Thursday (Aug 3) whether it will accept for deliberation a petition regarding the renomination of Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister, a source said.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:33 AM

Pita: Renomination to be weighed up. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pita: Renomination to be weighed up. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Ombudsman early this week asked the court to rule on Mr Pita’s renomination rejection and to order parliament to postpone the next prime ministerial vote.

According to the Ombudsman, several complaints from both the public and members of parliament were lodged with the Office of the Ombudsman after the joint sitting of MPs and senators rejected Mr Pita’s renomination last week, reports the Bangkok Post.

They claimed the rejection contravened the charter, and the Ombudsman decided to seek a judicial review and ask the court to postpone the prime ministerial vote to prevent any damage that would be difficult to fix.

However, another vote originally scheduled to take place today was postponed by parliament president Wan Muhamad Noor Matha pending the court’s ruling.

Mr Wan said yesterday his decision to postpone the vote had nothing to do with Pheu Thai’s attempt to secure support in parliament for one of its three prime ministerial candidates.

He said selecting the prime minister should wait because the Ombudsman was seeking the judicial review, and he would call a new joint session if the Constitutional Court rejected the petition for deliberation.

“It is speculated the court may decide whether to pass a ruling on the petition on Aug 9. If the court throws out the petition, I can schedule a meeting [to elect a prime minister] immediately,” Mr Wan said.

“But parliament must be informed three days in advance,” he said.

Mr Wan voiced disagreement with some MFP MPs who planned to ask parliament to review its resolution on Mr Pita’s renomination, saying the issue should wait for the court’s decision.

Democrat Party list-MP Chuan Leekpai said yesterday the prime ministerial selection is likely to be completed well before the five-year term of the military-appointed senators expires.

He was responding to a question about a call from some minor parties in the MFP-led alliance that it should wait for the Senate’s term to end next May, so the prime ministerial candidate could be elected by the House of Representatives alone.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 27 July 2023 - 13:02:49 

Pita never had a chance. Prayut made it impossible for any party to win, thus, outsmarting everyone. It's up to him who takes over and when.  What a country!

Fascinated | 27 July 2023 - 12:03:39 

One would think that the decision has already been made. Stand by for him to be banned from politics for 10 years. Myanmar, Cambodia and  here- the fixes are in and the people are treated with contempt. 'Funny' how some (so-called) CC decisons take yeares to be decided but others only days. Drug dealers good, reformists bad! Fortunately the people are getting the message now.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Environmental sustainability awareness drive held in Wichit
Cambodian PM Hun Sen to step down
‘Collapsed plate’ caused Don Mueang walkway accident
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56
Egyptian girl dies at Phang Nga waterfall
Israeli man, 19, on antidepressants taken into protective care
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Six-day holiday declared, Phuket airport taxi ‘changes’, Vote for Premier postponed || July 26
Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Karon Beach
Phuket marks World Drowning Prevention Day
Vachira shuts down outpatient services amid long holiday
Low-cost housing project open for bookings
Long holiday could bring B2.2bn to Phuket
Phuket airport to create an ‘all taxi’ area
Top Russian, Chinese officials to visit North Korea in post-pandemic first
PM vote postponed pending new ruling

 

Phuket community
Egyptian girl dies at Phang Nga waterfall

R.I.P little girl ...(Read More)

Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

@ Kurt:. Being economical with words has long been a lost art (here) Down Under. To speak economica...(Read More)

Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

@ Fascinated:. Hear! Hear! @ DKK:. Fascinated understands what you don't understand. ...... ...(Read More)

Pita petition decision on Aug 3

Pita never had a chance. Prayut made it impossible for any party to win, thus, outsmarting everyone....(Read More)

Egyptian girl dies at Phang Nga waterfall

Terrible tragedy. I feel terrible for the family...(Read More)

Low-cost housing project open for bookings

Great idea! Build low cost residences, styled after Russian slums, far away from the city center, wh...(Read More)

Phuket marks World Drowning Prevention Day

Sorry DekAss, I know first hand...you don't. Not once have I ever seen anything from you but att...(Read More)

‘Collapsed plate’ caused Don Mueang walkway accident

As soon as I saw that the investigation was conducted by all Thai agencies, I lost all confidence th...(Read More)

‘Collapsed plate’ caused Don Mueang walkway accident

The Thai "experts" now claim something other than lose screws. The solution? 1st., lie abo...(Read More)

Pita petition decision on Aug 3

One would think that the decision has already been made. Stand by for him to be banned from politics...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE - Villa Management
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
SOHO Pool Club
The Pavilions Phuket
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

 