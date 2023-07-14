Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pita: ‘I’m not giving up’

Pita: ‘I’m not giving up’

BANGKOK: “I accept it but I’m not giving up,” was Pita Limjaroenrat’s first reaction after he failed to win a majority vote from parliament for his premiership yesterday evening (July 13).

politics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 July 2023 09:07 AM

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat ponders in the parliament chamber after failing to win a majority vote from the House and the Senate to become prime minister last night (July 13). Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat ponders in the parliament chamber after failing to win a majority vote from the House and the Senate to become prime minister last night (July 13). Photo: Chanat Katanyu

The Move Forward Party leader received 324 votes in his favour, 182 votes against and 199 abstentions in the first prime ministerial vote. The result left him 51 votes short of his target, report the Bangkok Post.

After the vote result was announced, Mr Pita told reporters that there were a lot of pressures on senators because many of them were absent from the joint sitting of representatives and senators yesterday.

“There were pressures and several incentives,” he said without elaborating. “They were not allowed to vote in line with the people.”

More than 30 senators were absent from the meeting. Some had gone abroad and others left the chamber, said the leader of the election-winning party.

“I thank the 13 senators who voted in favour. I will find the reasons why many of them were absent,” Mr Pita said.

He said he accepted the vote result but was not giving up. He said he would try to find strategies to gather enough support in the next round of the prime ministerial vote.

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has scheduled the second and third rounds of voting for July 19 and 20. It is not known yet if Mr Pita’s name will be put forward on one or both days.

The Pavilions Phuket

Before the vote yesterday, several parliamentarians attacked the Move Forward Party’s policy to amend the lese-majeste law.

Some commentators have suggested that if the party decided to compromise and drop plans to change the law from its policy pledges, Mr Pita might be able to win a majority in the next round of voting.

After yesterday’s vote, reporters asked Mr Pita if his party would change its stance on the law, Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

“It will remain the same,” he insisted. “Today we had a lot of chances to explain the matter to the parliament and that was a good development.”

Asked if he was prepared to be in the opposition if things don’t go his way, Mr Pita said he was focusing for now on preparing for the second round of the prime ministerial vote.

There would be time enough to figure out what happened yesterday to get ready for the next round, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town
Hollywood shuts down as actors go on strike
Move Forward in Phuket calls for peace, hope for the future
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita falls short of becoming Premier, Phuket’s ‘City Pillar’, Murder suspects caught || July 13
Durian farming expansion continues in Chalong
‘Zero carbon’ tourist app launched
Phuket’s use of Big Data used as blueprint for future leaders
Companies on edge regarding delay
Phuket to splash B849k on another ‘City Pillar’
Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn
ASEAN-plus-three to meet on South China Sea, economic ties
Political showdown for Pita
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: EC forwards Pita’s case to court, Prayut retires, Underpass woes, Piling on the cheese || July 12
Suspect held in killing of German in Pattaya
Beached dolphin taken into care

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita falls short of becoming Premier, Phuket’s ‘City Pillar’, Murder suspects caught || July 13

Pita didn't "fall short" , the parliament fell short of fulfilling its sole purpose. S...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

It is beyond comprehension why these old useless corrupt so-called 'elites' can't accept...(Read More)

Phuket to splash B849k on another ‘City Pillar’

Another lucrative kickbacks for the boys monument. Pehaps a plaque could be put on it naming all tho...(Read More)

Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn

Mostt likely to have been in a villa swimming pool. We see and hear it a lot with many children of R...(Read More)

Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn

How is that possible? As parents/caretaker you not leave kids of that age alone at any beach. If kid...(Read More)

‘Zero carbon’ tourist app launched

Carbon credits are a bogus feel good non solution. Stop flying and using private transport, eating...(Read More)

Phuket to splash B849k on another ‘City Pillar’

A Lak Mueang represents the same thing an obelisk, a minaret, a church steeple, a Hindu temple towe...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

Prayut'$ sham Constitution of 2017 is working exactly as intended. The 250 "Senators"...(Read More)

‘Zero carbon’ tourist app launched

Zero Carbon, in tourist sector? Keep dreaming. Start first to get the tourist busses, fuming black ...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

While it's not my country or my government, I still have a sick feeling in my stomach for the pe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
SOHO Pool Club

 