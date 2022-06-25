Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pimrypie tickets not intended for local sale, says big match organiser

Pimrypie tickets not intended for local sale, says big match organiser

FOOTBALL: Organisers of the Liverpool vs Manchester United exhibition football match say tickets being offered online by Youtuber Pimradaporn “Pimrypie” Benjawattanapat were not intended for domestic buyers and do not include the special perks she has claimed they do.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 June 2022, 08:23AM

Pimradaporn Benjawattanapat, better known as Pimrypie, shows a ticket to the exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool, during her live stream on Facebook on Thursday (June 23). Photo: Bangkok Post

Pimradaporn Benjawattanapat, better known as Pimrypie, shows a ticket to the exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool, during her live stream on Facebook on Thursday (June 23). Photo: Bangkok Post

The popular social media presenter and online retailer on Thursday (June 23) announced that she had 20,000 tickets to the match, billed as “The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022” and scheduled for July 12 at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pimrypie said they were tickets allotted to Manchester United and Liverpool football clubs and included entry to rapper Jackson Wang’s rehearsal as well as dinner with the star on July 11.

Match organiser, Fresh Air Festival, said yesterday that the tickets were originally intended for sale by the two English football clubs to people travelling to the match from abroad, and were not available through local ticketing service Thai Ticket Major.

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai said the tickets that were not sold were returned to his company by the clubs, and were then bought up at full price by Pimrypie.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The online personality claimed she acquired 20,000 tickets worth a combined B400 million and even displayed tickets bearing her name.

After clarifying Pimrypie’s acquisition of the tickets, the organiser said the claims the tickets included any concert attendance or dinner with a celebrity were erroneous. No such tickets with added perks had been sold, he said.

The initial announcement by Pimrypie caused an outcry online from people in Thailand, who questioned how she had come into possession of so many tickets despite their perceived unavailability.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket hosts tennis invitational
Fans advised to snap up Thailand GP tickets
Star athletes train in Phuket ahead of World Championships qualifiers
Verstappen’s Championship drive in Montreal
Teddy Sheringham to join Phuket football clinic
Phuket’s Top Noi a UFC star in the making
Swimming to set up ‘open category’ for transgender athletes
Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Verstappen beats Sainz in Canada
Doubles pair’s good run in Jakarta ends in semis
Verstappen beats Alonso to Canada pole
UWC school BISP in touch rugby final
Jongkolphan, Rawinda stun China’s No.1 duo
Phuket to host Liverpool and Manchester United training camp
Youth Sailors to the fore at PYC

 

Phuket community
Kamala Police tracking down foreigners for having sex in front yard

what about the pervert who filmed it! the "sicko"...(Read More)

Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

The city sign is looking decidedly dodgy these days and has a heck of a lean on it. B9m (not) well s...(Read More)

Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic

@Kurt What a hilarious suggestion ! Mindblowing....(Read More)

Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic

@JohnC, interesting to see or you get 3 of the 4 payments back. If not, suggest the airline to give ...(Read More)

Phuket Town residents complain about ’restaurant’ late night music

If the restaurant has no operation license than it has no entertainment (music) license as well. And...(Read More)

Face masks order officially eased, with immediate effect

Vaccination cert's in Thailand have a validly of 90 days - with most of them now having expired....(Read More)

Owner of Daruma Sushi denied bail, probe ongoing

Bail denied because police is afraid that Mr Metha could flee the country. What nonsense is that? Mr...(Read More)

Medical Services Dept issues warning over weed binging

No warnings on alcohol binging, caffeine or nicotine? 9 people out of an estimated city population o...(Read More)

Ratsada to create mangrove eco-tourism nature trails

'Eco-Tourism ' is BS. The flights, the taxis, the buses, the thousands, then millions of pla...(Read More)

The Phuket News wins APAC Insider Award

WOW!! That's really something! Congratulations and well, well deserved. Seems others also a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 