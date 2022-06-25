Pimrypie tickets not intended for local sale, says big match organiser

FOOTBALL: Organisers of the Liverpool vs Manchester United exhibition football match say tickets being offered online by Youtuber Pimradaporn “Pimrypie” Benjawattanapat were not intended for domestic buyers and do not include the special perks she has claimed they do.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 June 2022, 08:23AM

Pimradaporn Benjawattanapat, better known as Pimrypie, shows a ticket to the exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool, during her live stream on Facebook on Thursday (June 23). Photo: Bangkok Post

The popular social media presenter and online retailer on Thursday (June 23) announced that she had 20,000 tickets to the match, billed as “The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022” and scheduled for July 12 at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pimrypie said they were tickets allotted to Manchester United and Liverpool football clubs and included entry to rapper Jackson Wang’s rehearsal as well as dinner with the star on July 11.

Match organiser, Fresh Air Festival, said yesterday that the tickets were originally intended for sale by the two English football clubs to people travelling to the match from abroad, and were not available through local ticketing service Thai Ticket Major.

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai said the tickets that were not sold were returned to his company by the clubs, and were then bought up at full price by Pimrypie.

The online personality claimed she acquired 20,000 tickets worth a combined B400 million and even displayed tickets bearing her name.

After clarifying Pimrypie’s acquisition of the tickets, the organiser said the claims the tickets included any concert attendance or dinner with a celebrity were erroneous. No such tickets with added perks had been sold, he said.

The initial announcement by Pimrypie caused an outcry online from people in Thailand, who questioned how she had come into possession of so many tickets despite their perceived unavailability.