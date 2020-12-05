Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pickup truck hits power pole, causes power outage

Pickup truck hits power pole, causes power outage

PHUKET: A pickup truck hit a power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Srisoonthorn this morning (Dec 5), causing a major power outage in the area.

transportaccidentsSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 5 December 2020, 01:46PM

The pickup driver told police that he was driving home from work when he fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup driver told police that he was driving home from work when he fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup driver told police that he was driving home from work when he fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup driver told police that he was driving home from work when he fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup driver told police that he was driving home from work when he fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup driver told police that he was driving home from work when he fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup driver escaped with only minor injuries as airbags in the cab had deployed on impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup driver escaped with only minor injuries as airbags in the cab had deployed on impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup driver escaped with only minor injuries as airbags in the cab had deployed on impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup driver escaped with only minor injuries as airbags in the cab had deployed on impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The power surge along the cables caused an old cable connection just over two kilometres away to blow, sending a live cable to the ground and setting alight a car parked by the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The power surge along the cables caused an old cable connection just over two kilometres away to blow, sending a live cable to the ground and setting alight a car parked by the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The power surge along the cables caused an old cable connection just over two kilometres away to blow, sending a live cable to the ground and setting alight a car parked by the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The power surge along the cables caused an old cable connection just over two kilometres away to blow, sending a live cable to the ground and setting alight a car parked by the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Thada Sodarak was called to the scene, in front of the Watchara Marine & Motor Sport Center, at 5:30am. 

Police together with an ambulance from Mission Phuket Hospital rushed to the scene to find a black Phuket-registered Ford Ranger pickup truck with heavy damage.

The power pole itself had been broken and was leaning onto the showroom roof.

The pickup driver, named by police only as “Mr Nat”, escaped with only minor injuries as airbags in the cab had deployed on impact.

Mr Nat told police that he was returning home after finishing work in Wichit when he fell asleep at the wheel and hit the power pole. 

“At this stage, police have not decided what charge Mr Nat will face,” Lt Col Thada told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket

Accident insurance will pay for the damage to property, he confirmed.

The power pole being brought down caused a power surge along electrical cables, affecting power supply up to some two kilometres away.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The surge caused one cable connection some 2.2km away to explode, which sent a live cable dangling to the ground and setting on fire a white Bangkok-registered Nissan March parked by the side of Thepkrasattri Rd.

Firefighters from the Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) were soon on the scene to extinguish the fire, which had damaged only the back rear left corner of the car.

Phuket Electricity Authority (PEA) officer Worrawit Sinlalap explained that the pickup truck colliding with the power pole had caused a ‘Trip Lockout’, causing the power surge.

The cable connection blown loose by the power surge was old and needed replacing, he added.

PEA workers had begun replacing the damaged power lines and couplings, meaning power supply had to remain offline until workers had safely conducted the repairs.

“The power outage will affect the areas along the northbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Sapam and Baan Tha Ruea,” the PEA said in its announcement earlier today.

https://www.facebook.com/peaphuket1/posts/1291722387867332

Power supply was expected to be returned by 1pm, the PEA noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign
Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers
Phuket honours King Bhumibol’s birthday
SKÅL Bangkok President warns of a deepening Thailand tourism crisis
Thai Sikhs step up for Phuket’s hungry
Online liquor sales banned from Dec 7
Soi Dog targets ‘hot spots’ as number of Phuket strays spirals
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket medical hub dreams to become reality? Thailand’s richest families! || December 4
State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center
Myanmar woman negative for COVID, say Phuket officials
Fire drill at Jungceylon, Patong
Former US presidents, Biden ready to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine
National park files charges against owner of illegal B40mn resort
Chiang Rai reports another local case
Thailand to vaccinate 13m by mid-2021

 

Phuket community
Special domestic travel campaigns for Phuket, tourism provinces to be launched

@ K. Amen !...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid runaway found in Phuket? 4 years until Thai tourism recovery, says officials! || December 3

Don't worry K., 2 years 4 years or 6 years .There will be always still enough reasons to keep mo...(Read More)

Soi Dog targets ‘hot spots’ as number of Phuket strays spirals

Mr Manas (DLD) left alone, no participation/support of PPAO so far. Hello V/G, a job to do! Make tha...(Read More)

Special domestic travel campaigns for Phuket, tourism provinces to be launched

D, new comments/opinions are refreshing. It creates a larger platform of contributing free global th...(Read More)

National park files charges against owner of illegal B40mn resort

It's easy enough to work out. Just use a bit of common sense....(Read More)

State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center

Excellent project by the Government along with the other economic corridors planned. It's about...(Read More)

State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center

If the intention is to have international standard medical care then why are Vachira hospital manage...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

Jor12, Suggest you lesser promote 'civic duty' to foreigners and more encouraging Governmen...(Read More)

State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center

@Fascinated " Maybe improving public healthcare in the north of the island would ...." Th...(Read More)

Special domestic travel campaigns for Phuket, tourism provinces to be launched

@drmokie Aren't there already enough bar stool experts/expats on here with opinions ?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand

 