Pickup rams roadside house in Thalang

Pickup rams roadside house in Thalang

PHUKET: Thalang Police are yet to reveal any charges against the driver who lost control of his pickup truck on Don Jom Thao Rd in Thepkrasattri and rammed into a roadside house, causing significant damage to the building but luckily not injuring anyone.

accidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 2 July 2023, 11:16AM

An Isuzu truck veered off the road and crashed into a house in Thalang yesterday (July 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Niwat Timket was notified of the accident near the TOT office in Thalang at about 2.10am yesterday (July 1). According to the report, an Isuzu pickup truck veered off the road and crashed into a local family’s house.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found a white Isuzu pickup with Phuket license plates that had slammed into the house, causing its roof to collapse on the truck among other consequences.

The house owner, identified in the reports as Ms Napaporn Khaothong, 40, told the police that the truck driver, Mr Kiat, was not injured in the accident at all. The man asked her not to inform the police as he had previously been arrested and prosecuted for drunk driving and now could face imprisonment.

According to Ms Napaporn, the driver suggested that they settle the issue as a private matter. The woman initially agreed, but during the conversation, the parties failed to reach an agreement, so she called the officials.

Mr Kiat was taken to the Thalang Police Station to undergo alcohol testing and be charged accordingly.

Prab | 02 July 2023 - 15:44:36 

another monkey without control, take his licence and lock him up for a bit so maybe he learn something...

 

