The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Pickup blaze brings main Phuket road to a standstill

PHUKET: Phuket’s main artery, Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, was brought to a temporary standstill at noon today (Nov 7) when a pickup truck caught fire in Srisoonthorn, in central Phuket.

transport, accidents,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 7 November 2017, 03:19PM

Lt Sunan Pethnoo of the Thalang Police was notified of the vehicle fire at 12:10pm. A green Mazda had caught fire on Thepkrasattri Rd, and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene and immediately closed the road.

Rescue workers took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire while police prevented traffic from passing as a safety precaution. The pickup’s engine bay, bonnet and cab were scorched by the flames.

The owner of the vehicle, 52-year-old Pairin Inthachai, a Phuket electrician specialising in air conditioning and water-pump installations, told police, “I was heading to make a U-turn to go to the PTT petrol station in Baan Liporn on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound.

Bollywood

“Before I arrived at the U-turn, I smelled burning and saw smoke coming out from under the bonnet. I stopped and got out of the pickup as quickly as I safely could. After that the vehicle was engulfed in flames as the wind was very strong at that time,” Mr Pairin added.

Lt Sunan said, “At this stage we believe that the fire started from a short-circuit in the vehicle.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Brit Army veteran, 50, viciously attacked at gunpoint in Phuket

It is a incomplete story. I not see how a tourist during a few minute toilet stop of his wife at evening time can be kidnapped and robbed and 'gi...(Read More)

Patong Police open road to two-way traffic to reduce beachfront traffic

Rath-2000 road should be a 2-way road again. When it was like that in the past it did work well. Since it is a 1-way road, the half of it is just use...(Read More)

Personal Finance: Beyond the banking barrier

Advices are never bizarre. Advices are to read and consider. One can never be to much advised before deciding what to do. Many past time investors ...(Read More)

Phuket tour, travel operators hail ITB Asia as positive

One really has to read this article 3 times to conclude it is all 'air-pep-talk'. Just a stake holders massage meeting. No stake holder key ...(Read More)

Turn down the volume!

Thai Buddhism practice at it's best, always thinking of others. They only have two volumes here, "Off" and "full" I live close...(Read More)

Turn down the volume!

It is a very clear 'thai case'. There is built up a understanding between the Chalong police station and the 'noise maker', same as a...(Read More)

Yacht charter tourist’s leg broken in jet-ski collision off Phuket beach

Seems like justice has been done. Many years ago I decided to come to beautiful Nai Harn as it was so peaceful compared with other places which had je...(Read More)

Patong Police open road to two-way traffic to reduce beachfront traffic

The traffic flow in Patong is designed to make things congested. All the connecting roads should be 2 way so you don't have to go all the way to ...(Read More)

Brit Army veteran, 50, viciously attacked at gunpoint in Phuket

Under the circumstances, Phuket should step up and pay all expenses related to the attack....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.