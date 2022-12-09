British International School, Phuket
Pickleball makes its bow in Phuket

Pickleball makes its bow in Phuket

PICKLEBALL: Wednesday (Dec 6) saw the inaugural challenge games organised by the Pickleball Phuket Club of Kathu where more than 20 players, including tourists and residents of a variety of nationalities, participated in a round-robin tournament.

Pickleball
By The Phuket News

Friday 9 December 2022, 11:39AM

The action started at 6:00pm with a series of warm-ups and lasted until past 10:30pm for those that progressed to the latter stages of the competition with results obtained after a dozen matches for the finalists.

On completion of the tournament trophies and prizes were awarded, including vouchers, caps, medals for the top three finishers and a cup for the winner.

Yves from Belgium put aside the disappointment of his national football team’s recent poor show at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup to claim the gold medal.

The silver medal was won by the youngest champion in the competition, 12-year-old Theo from France, with the bronze medal going to Keint from the USA.

A special mention must also go to young Thai hopeful Anzac who performed brilliantly and could have made the final but for a small margin.

Congratulations to everyone involved in a great occasion for your results, your presence and your great sportsmanship.

Pickleball Phuket Club is located at 58/3 Moo 1 in Kathu, has four open-air courts and is open daily from 7am-11pm.

The next Pickleball Phuket Club Kathu challenge games will take place next Wednesday (Dec 14) and every Wednesday after that moving forward. The number of places is limited to 20 players and registration must be submitted by Tuesday at the latest.

For more information please contact Khun AE: Mobile : +66(0) 611758160; Email: contact@pickleballphuket.com or visit pickleballphuket.com or their Facebook page.

According to the Pickleball Phuket Club website Pickleball is a racket/paddle sport that was created by combining elements of several other racket sports. Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. The ball is much like a wiffle ball, with 26–40 round holes. A pickleball court is like badminton, with a net like tennis, and the paddles are similar to those in table tennis. There are thousands of pickleball tournaments throughout the world as well as numerous international championships.

