PICKLEBALL: About three month’s ago, via the new-formed Phuket Pickleball Association (PPA), The Phuket News introduced readers to what is quickly becoming the fastest growing racquet/paddle sport in the world.

Matt Pond

Thursday 12 July 2018, 04:55PM

Pickleball can be played by teens through those in their golden years and by males and females alike. Photo: Chad Ryan / Flickr

Since then Pickleball has grown quickly in Phuket but the PPA say there is still room for many new pickleballers at the Phuket Sports and Tennis Club in Rawai.

The PPA is inviting all interested to join for two hours of FREE court time with all equipment also provided for FREE.

All you need to do is show up at the Phuket Sports and Tennis Club in Rawai (Google it) any Tuesday and/or Thursday from 4pm to 6pm and on Sunday morning from 9am to 11am. Just wear a pair of sport shoes, shorts and a shirt.

Members of the PPA will be on-hand to teach you the basic rules, give you a FREE lesson and get you into games.

A play as you learn approach is taken.

Just as a recap, Pickleball can be played by all ages from teens through your golden years both by male and female.

In a recent interview with The Phuket News PPA founder Gene Van Lyuk explained that at his Pickleball club in Hawaii, a 92-year-old is playing a very decent game against people half his age.

“It’s a very healthy sport. It requires simple eye to hand coordination, and there is a lot less movement or strength required than tennis. And most importantly, the only thing you really need to play well is a good attitude and a little practice.

“It can be played indoors and outdoors. Plus, it’s great fun,” Van Lyuk told The Phuket News.

Van Lyuk also said that not only are the USA and Canada having a revival of this sport, which originally started over 30 years ago, but it has geometrically progressed into the newest sport phenomenon of the last five years throughout the world.

“Thailand is no exception with groups now set up in Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Bangkok and now for three months here in Rawai, Phuket,” he said.

Not getting ahead of himself, and realising that many expats, retirees, locals and visitors to Phuket are not familiar with Pickleball, Van Lyuk wanted to explain a little about the game.

“The game is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It’s played with a paddle about twice the size of a ping-pong paddle, but much sturdier, a tennis type net and a court size similar to a badminton court. Balls used are similar to a US size baseball but made of plastic with a number of holes in it, similar to a Whiffle Ball.

Anyone interested in Pickle Ball should check out the PPA’s website: phuketpickleball.com, email pickleballgene@yahoo.com or text/phone 065-8098565 (from Thailand) or 66 658098565 from abroad for more information. Or you can just stop by the Phuket Sports and Tennis Club in Rawai any Tuesday and/or Thursday from 4pm to 6pm and on Sunday morning from 9am to 11am.

If you know how to play, have a group, and want to play on any day other than the Tuesday and Thursday, you can book a court by calling or texting Pat the owner/manager of the Phuket Sports and Tennis Club at 081 6072805 while in Thailand or 66 816072805 from abroad.

Rackets and balls are available for rent at a nominal charge.

Let’s go Pickleball!