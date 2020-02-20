Kata Rocks
Phuket youth sailors to contest 2020 O’pen Skiff World Championship in Italy

SAILING: Three Phuket Yacht Club (PYC) youth sailors, Zac Duncanson, Luan Heitmann and Michael Beckett have registered and will be competing in the 2020 O’pen Skiff World Championship, scheduled for July 12-18 in the Mediterranean waters of Sardinia, Italy.

Sailing
By Scott Duncanson

Sunday 23 February 2020, 10:00AM

Plain sailing: One of the trio of youth sailors, Luan Heitmann, shows how it’s done. Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

Zac Duncanson (left) and Luan Heitmann navigating the waves. Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

Easy does it! Zac Duncanson leaning in to it. Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

Michael Beckett gives the thumbs up. Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

Luan Heitmann showcasing his skills. Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

All smiles for Luan (left) and Zac! Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

The regatta has already attracted 209 entries from throughout Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, India and Thailand and is sanctioned by World Sailing, yacht racing’s governing body.

We’re of course very proud and excited to have three members of the PYC junior sailing program participating on the world stage in this new, junior sailing class called the O’pen Skiff.

These young sailors aged just 11 and 12 have acquired their sailing skills at the club in Chalong Bay and have been part of the unique O’pen Skiff sail-training philosophy aimed at engaging sailors primarily through fun and the learning of life skills on and off the water.

The 2020 World Championship is going to be a fantastic opportunity to for them to make new friends and will be their first experience sailing at an international level.

The O’pen Skiff is a new generation junior sailing dinghy class for ages 7-17. Designed by Vitali, Italy and built in France, it’s fast, wet, exhilarating and quickly becoming the first step on the pathway to high-performance dinghies used in the Olympic games.

With well over 10,000 boats built to date, the boat is tough, very low maintenance and most importantly very well priced, making it ideal for schools and private ownership.

Thai Residential

The PYC will be holding their inaugural Open Skiff Regatta as a warm-up event March 26-29 and all intermediate level youth sailors are invited to attend. Entries have already been received from India, Phuket and, it is hoped, a special guest from the Thai National sailing team.

I see the PYC junior sailing program becoming an increasingly vital and integral part of the club’s structure to ensure our future into this decade and beyond.

Although sailing and yacht racing remains relatively strong in the region, it is becoming more and more difficult to find capable crew which can be a detractor for those considering boat ownership.

I’m positive that developing our youth with a passion for sailing and the sea can not only lead to increased participation in the sport but also professional opportunities later in their lives both in Phuket and beyond.

Phuket Yacht Club offers learn to sail programs for ages seven and above is open to everybody with an interest in water sports and related activities.

