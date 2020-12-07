Phuket’s young chess masters do battle

CHESS: Phuket Chess Battles II returned with a bang last month (Nov 29) at The Kudo Hotel, Patong Beach when 29 of the brightest young minds clashed over six rounds of Rapid Chess.



By The Phuket News

Friday 11 December 2020, 10:30AM

This time, the tournament was sub-divided into two age categories of U16s and U10s. Once again the competition went right to the wire as there was a one point gap after six rounds between the top nine competitors.

The two champions Garri Citrons and Daniil Shmatko soared above their rivals, as their attacking flair and creative thinking was overwhelmingly difficult to parry.

A massive well done to all who participated and a special thanks to the sponsors Kudo Hotel for their amazing hospitality.

The next Phuket Chess Battles event will take place in Feb 2021.

Top ten finishers:

1. Garri Citrons

2. Daniil Shmatko

3. Valiliia Makarova

4. Tony Li

5. Andrian Shatalin

6. Cecil Kelly

7. Luca Pozhitkov

8. Tye David Shnet

9. Solomon Shchelkunov

10. Ivan Gorodetskiy