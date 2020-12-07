This time, the tournament was sub-divided into two age categories of U16s and U10s. Once again the competition went right to the wire as there was a one point gap after six rounds between the top nine competitors.
The two champions Garri Citrons and Daniil Shmatko soared above their rivals, as their attacking flair and creative thinking was overwhelmingly difficult to parry.
A massive well done to all who participated and a special thanks to the sponsors Kudo Hotel for their amazing hospitality.
The next Phuket Chess Battles event will take place in Feb 2021.
Top ten finishers:
1. Garri Citrons
2. Daniil Shmatko
3. Valiliia Makarova
4. Tony Li
5. Andrian Shatalin
6. Cecil Kelly
7. Luca Pozhitkov
8. Tye David Shnet
9. Solomon Shchelkunov
10. Ivan Gorodetskiy
Anyone interested in learning more can contact the Southside Knights Chess Club via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1655669081227748/
