Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road

Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road

PHUKET: A man escaped with no injuries after his car hit a young albino buffalo on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (May 24). The buffalo, however, suffered three broken legs.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 24 May 2020, 12:33PM

The young albino buffalo suffered three broken legs. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car sustained heavy damage in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The young albino buffalo suffered three broken legs. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Moo 8, Thepkrasattri, at around 5am. 

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a black Toyota Yaris in the right lane with a heavily damaged front. The injured  buffalo was lying on the road some 10 metres away.

The driver, Adul Langmuang, 27, told police that he and his girlfriend had just left Bangjo in Srisoonthorn and were going to Surat Thani.

While he was driving, a group of buffalo started crossing the road in front of him. He could not avoid hitting one of them, Mr Adul said.

Mr Adul and his girlfriend did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

Capt Kraisorn explained that the car was taken to Thalang Police Station while the buffalo, estimated to be three to five years old, was taken to the Phuket Livestock office for treatment.

It was not explained whether the buffalo would have to be put down.

Police were attempting to contact the owner, Capt Kraisorn said.

“We have not yet decided if the driver will face any charges. We need to investigate the accident further,” Capt Kraisorn said.

