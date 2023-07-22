Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket yachting trailblazer Andy Dowden passes away

Phuket yachting trailblazer Andy Dowden passes away

PHUKET: Andy Dowden, one the key figures who drove the original development of Phuket’s boating and sailing yacht industry, has passed away.

SailingCommunitydeath
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 July 2023 04:49 PM

A legend in Phuket’s sailing community, Andy Dowden has sailed on.

A legend in Phuket’s sailing community, Andy Dowden has sailed on.

“Hi Everyone, our beloved Andy has passed away this morning. Hope they have a good gin and tonic up there for him! Smooth sail Andy… Love you Dad xx Namprik and Family,” his family posted on Andy’s Facebook page earlier today (July 22).

People were invited to share pictures of their good memories with him in the post. “We will let you know if we have more details about the funeral service,” the family added.

Tributes have already started to pour online to mark Andy’s passing.

“One of the founders and a co-author of Southeast Asia Pilot, Andy Dowden, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, July 22,” wrote long-time friend Grenville Fordham.

Andy, a British yachtsman who left the UK in 1981 aboard his own 46-foot sloop to cruise the world, was one of the pioneers of yachting in Thailand. He arrived in Thailand for the first time in 1984 and set up Phuket’s first yacht services and boat building company in 1989, Grenville noted.

“He was a past president of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, co-founder of both Thailand’s first boat show (PIMEX) and Phuket Raceweek regatta – a sailors’ favourite largely due to the imprint of Andy’s personality on its organisation. Such was his love of Phuket’s sailing scene that no local regatta committee boat went out without Andy on board – unless he was racing himself.

“But Andy’s real legacy, and the main reason he’s almost universally described as ‘a legend’, is that he was a kind, compassionate, forgiving and easy-going man; he never had a bad word to say about anyone and, to top it off, he was a consummate, if quietly spoken, raconteur – everybody’s friend and the perfect companion for setting the world to rights over a few sundowners. I can just see him now, entertaining the celestial host with that mischievous ‘Dowden grin’ firmly planted on his face.

“Fair winds and following seas, Andy.” Grenville lamented.

The quintessential story of how Andy came to be in Phuket and his achievements thereafter, is told by Scott Murray in his article, “Two-year sailing journey turns into life’s work (Andy Dowden)”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police tase foreigner to stop rampage on parked cars
Tony Bennett, last of classic American crooners, dead at 96
More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved
Bar near airport raided for late trading
Police seize 7,000 ya bah pills in Thalang drug bust
Another man arrested for selling fireworks on Patong Beach
Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Move Forward sidesteps, Hanging Patong cable, ‘Law breaking’ foreigners crackdown || July 21
Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck
Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle
Phuket’s ‘Architect & Hotelex’ expo underway
Thai, Malaysian Navies conclude exercises off Phuket
Google testing AI news writing tool
Srettha: Pheu Thai-led coalition won’t touch lese-majeste law

 

Phuket community
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

We all know wh.... THIS COMMENT CENSORED BY ORDER OF THE THOUGHT POLICE ...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Where are the 150,or so, U.S. and Chinese Armoured Personnel Carriers Prayut spent years accumulatin...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

It all depends on who Prayut wants. As to what the Thais "deserve." It's rare for an...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Thoroughly sick of anything to do with this joke of an election. Bickering and back stabbing like li...(Read More)

Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew

To state the obvious. Those that rammed in to the back of the others are definitely in the wrong. Mu...(Read More)

Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck

Normal Thai reaction. It was somebody else's fault, not mine. Can anybody in this country drive ...(Read More)

Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle

Nothing new. The state of cables in Thailand is a complete joke. Almost every street and soi is just...(Read More)

New promotion offers free Smart Bus travel

We use it frequently to both airport and Patong great service and very busy between Patong and airpo...(Read More)

Thai, Malaysian Navies conclude exercises off Phuket

Agree with Old guy, these guy hardly have to worry about military threat, with the bigger threat bei...(Read More)

Tha Chatchai Police defends ‘pointless’ patrol pickup, rental car at Phuket Check Point

At JohnC, the buildings are done and have accomplished the purpose their intended purpose - securing...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
SOHO Pool Club
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

 