Phuket yacht tourism touted to bring B1.1bn

Phuket yacht tourism touted to bring B1.1bn

PHUKET: The “yacht tourism” season in Phuket from October 2022 through April 2023 is expected to boost the Thai economy by more than B1 billion, Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has revealed.

tourismeconomicsmarine
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 November 2022, 12:42PM

Mr Phiphat delivered the enticing figure on Wednesday (Nov 16) at the official opening of Thailand Charter Week 2022 at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina on Phuket’s northeast coast.

Thailand Charter Week, organised by the Thai Yacht Business Association (TYBA) and being held on Nov 16-19, alone is expected to boost the local economy by B200 million, Mr Phiphat said.

“It is expected that during the tourist season between October 2022 and April 2023  Phuket will welcome travelers to Thailand on about 100 yachts. The number of tourists is expected to be about 300-500 people, with each tourist staying  in Thailand on average about 20 -35 days. This will generate about B300-650mn in income for Phuket’s tourism industry,” Mr Phiphat continued.

“In addition, income from the ongoing industry, such as repair or maintenance of boats and additional consumption expenditure, is expected to be not less than B550mn,” he added.

“Altogether, income for Phuket’s tourism industry from tourism by yachts throughout the tourist season will be not less than B1,000 million, which will be ‘Restoring the Thai economy with tourism’ indeed,” Mr Phiphat said.

The event at Thailand Charter Week was a high-profile affair, attended by Siraphop Duangsodsri, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports; Suthipong Julcharoen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; as well as Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Vice Admiral Arpakorn Yukongkaew, Commander of the Royal thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa.

Sinea Phuket

Also present were Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor for Domestic Market, and TYBA President Ditapong Thitadilok accompanied by Thakoon Bunmak of the TYBA, and a host of TYBA Board members.

“This is the government’s policy to revitalize the domestic economy. by accelerating the travel of tourists through the development of products and services with an emphasis on experience design coupled with stimulating spending to penetrate quality tourists, both Thai and foreigners,” Mr Phiphat said.

“The government has set goals to develop the overall economy of the country to grow in a balanced, stable and sustainable way, ready for changes, to increase competitiveness by focusing on raising the potential of Thailand in various dimensions,” he added.

“One of the key national development strategies is to push and promote Thailand as a world tourism destination. And push the development of the tourism and service industry. Therefore, it is considered one of the important tools of driving the economy, to revitalize the country’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic crisis has passed. Therefore, we should accelerate development, build on and raise the standard of Thai tourism and services to support upcoming opportunities,” he said.

“In the matter of tourism, and people enjoying the water, this promotes luxury tourism in the marine business. They are high-spending quality tourists. and to promote marine tourism as an alternative to general Thai tourism is regarded as a new source of income for the country and also creates community participation in which the project It will create jobs, create careers, distribute income to the people in the area, stimulate the economy and also contributes to economic circulation in the area and in the country as well,” he concluded.

