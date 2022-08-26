Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket yacht industry eyes Thailand Charter Week

Phuket yacht industry eyes Thailand Charter Week

PHUKET: The Thai Yachting Business Association (TYBA), based in Phuket, is ready to kickstart the upcoming tourism high season with the second edition of the Thailand Charter Week from Nov 16-19.

marineeconomicstourism
By Press Release

Friday 26 August 2022, 12:19PM

Photo: Thai Yachting Business Association

Photo: Thai Yachting Business Association

Photo: Thai Yachting Business Association

Photo: Thai Yachting Business Association

Photo: Thai Yachting Business Association

Photo: Thai Yachting Business Association

Photo: Thai Yachting Business Association

Photo: Thai Yachting Business Association

« »

The TYBA expects the event to be even bigger than the successful inaugural edition in November 2019.

The host venue will once again be Phuket Yacht Haven Marina on the northeast coast of Phuket, offering fully serviced berths for up to 320 vessels.

Asia’s premier business to business (B2B) yacht charter event, Thailand Charter Week provides a platform to luxury charter yacht brokers and agents to inspect quality charter yachts, experience Phuket’s famed hospitality, and network with Yachting & Tourism industry professionals. They will be able to partake in a program of destination presentations, activities, sustainable yachting information, and enjoy local entertainment.

To date already 23 yachts ‒ including motor, sailing and catamarans ‒ have tentatively confirmed attendance with 13 yachts measuring 20 metres or more.

For the first two days, yachts will be on display at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina and on day three they will take a tour of nearby Phang Nga Bay.

Supported by companies such as official media partner Lux Inc. Media, Thailand Charter Week 2022 is a positive initiative inviting cooperation of all yacht industry stakeholders.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa
Motorists warned of road collapse
Police fine woman B500 for ghost driving
Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following
Thai household debt surges, reaching a 16-year climax
PM pressured over defence role
Power outage to affect Bang Jo area
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man stabbed by assailant with child on motorbike || August 25
Robinson Thalang finally opens its doors for business
Bali bomb survivors fume after attacker’s term cut
Accused landlord denies sexual assualt charges
Kamala holds tsunami evacuation drill
Power outage to affect area in Cherng Talay
Small hotels continue plea for help to re-open
Man stabbed by assailant with child on motorbike

 

Phuket community
Police fine woman B500 for ghost driving

I can think of at least one person who will find something to say about it. ...(Read More)

Accused landlord denies sexual assualt charges

prior comment uses the terms "girl...man" to lament females as ''second class&quo...(Read More)

Castration bill makes the cut

Mmm If I were a man I might prefer following the brian in my skull not the one in my penis and opt f...(Read More)

Castration bill makes the cut

Not sure what has actually changed with this bill - weren't all me regardless of criminal status...(Read More)

Police fine woman B500 for ghost driving

A ghost driver got fined 500 baht. Wow ! And this is newsworthy ? Yawn !...(Read More)

Castration bill makes the cut

Why would a ladyboy go for chemical steralisation [ not castration]? Some of them indeed went/go for...(Read More)

PM pressured over defence role

The Democratic proces is: At end of 8 yrs period to resign, write out elections. After elections th...(Read More)

Robinson Thalang finally opens its doors for business

Did the Red Cross open a shop? Well, another large area under concrete, creating Rd water problems. ...(Read More)

Thai household debt surges, reaching a 16-year climax

Mr Thanavath seems, thai belly staring, not to be aware of 'western' inflation, around 9%, s...(Read More)

Thai household debt surges, reaching a 16-year climax

Not surprised. Easy to spend money you don't have ( loans, credit cards). At the end you have to...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Barketek
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 