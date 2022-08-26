Phuket yacht industry eyes Thailand Charter Week

PHUKET: The Thai Yachting Business Association (TYBA), based in Phuket, is ready to kickstart the upcoming tourism high season with the second edition of the Thailand Charter Week from Nov 16-19.

Friday 26 August 2022, 12:19PM

The TYBA expects the event to be even bigger than the successful inaugural edition in November 2019.

The host venue will once again be Phuket Yacht Haven Marina on the northeast coast of Phuket, offering fully serviced berths for up to 320 vessels.

Asia’s premier business to business (B2B) yacht charter event, Thailand Charter Week provides a platform to luxury charter yacht brokers and agents to inspect quality charter yachts, experience Phuket’s famed hospitality, and network with Yachting & Tourism industry professionals. They will be able to partake in a program of destination presentations, activities, sustainable yachting information, and enjoy local entertainment.

To date already 23 yachts ‒ including motor, sailing and catamarans ‒ have tentatively confirmed attendance with 13 yachts measuring 20 metres or more.

For the first two days, yachts will be on display at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina and on day three they will take a tour of nearby Phang Nga Bay.

Supported by companies such as official media partner Lux Inc. Media, Thailand Charter Week 2022 is a positive initiative inviting cooperation of all yacht industry stakeholders.