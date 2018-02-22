PHUKET: Phuket will be hosting a new home-grown regatta next month as the Phuket Yacht Club (PYC) stages its inaugural “Sailor’s Regatta” from Mar 9-11.

Thursday 22 February 2018, 09:40AM

The home-grown ‘Sailors Regatta’ will now include multihull boats such as Hurricane. Photo: Chris Husted

The regatta was originally planned as a One Design (OD) regatta, However, due to many OD-class yachts not being available the Notice of Race has been amended to now include all cruising and racing monohulls and multihulls.

The change expands the range of boats allowed to enter from the three original classes of Firefly 850 Sports One Design, Platu 25 One Design and Pulse 600 Class R to six with the addition of Class 1 – Monohulls (IRC), Class 2 – Mutihull racing (OMR), and Class 3 – Multihull Cruising (PHS), with race times to calculated using regular racing handicaps.

“This is the inaugural event year, but it is now now open to all yachts, multi and mono, not just One Design,” PYC Commodore Scott Duncanson told The Phuket News.

With racing in and around Chalong Bay, the regatta is expected to bring local sailors a fun reprieve from the tourism high season workload before the local racing season begins.

It also serves to fill a gap in the local yacht-racing calendar.

“The Sailor’s Regatta was started at the request of sailors who found the gap between the Bay Regatta and Multihull Solutions Regatta too long,” Duncanson explained.

“Hence, there was a call for an event that was completely sailor-focussed and void of fringe-sponsored attractions,” he added.

Racing is expected to be close, with some of Phuket’s most-experienced sailors lined up to take part.

To this the regatta organisers are keeping the focus on racing with even rule 44.1 changed so that the Two-Turns Penalty is replaced by the One-Turn Penalty in all classes.

Entry is B2,500 per boat, and the regatta is open to all mono and multihulls with a length overall of greater than six metres that are acceptable to the Race Committee.