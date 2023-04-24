Phuket Yacht Club to host informal Anzac Day commemorations

The Phuket Yacht Club, based in Chalong, will host an informal event to commemorate Anzac Day tomorrow (Apr 25).

Community

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 April 2023, 10:51AM

Image: Phuket Yacht Club

“Until recently there was a tradition on Anzac day for Australians and Kiwis to get together and watch the dawn break at the Yacht Club. Whilst there is no officially organised get together, I have been approached by a number of patriotic Australians and Kiwis who wish to carry on this tradition,” wrote Commodore Peter Dyer in a message to club members.

“Bearing in mind that this great sacrifice was made for the benefit of all free nations at that time I see no reason why many other people might not wish to join the representatives of the Anzac nations and share that quiet moment of remembrance,” he added.

As is tradition, Anzac Day will be commemorated with a dawn service at the club, starting at 5:30 to 6am.

“I intend to be there myself and I look forward to seeing other members at that time,” Mr Dyer wrote.

For more details contact the Phuket Yacht Club through their website or official Facebook page.