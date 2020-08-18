Phuket Yacht Club Sailing Race Series this weekend

SAILING: This coming weekend sees The Phuket Yacht Club Race Series 1 on Saturday (Aug 22) and Sunday (Aug 23).

Sailing

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 August 2020, 11:49AM

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

All are welcome to join the PYC Sunday sailing race. Breakfast is available at the club from 8am onwards. Anybody wishing to sail but who doesn’t have a boat is advised to turn up before 10:15am and the organisers will do their utmost to secure you on a vessel.

Eligibility and entry

The series is open to all keel yachts and multihulls with a length overall of greater than 6 meters. Eligible boats may enter by completing an entry form on each race day and by paying the racing nomination fee to the Race Officer or appointed PYC representative.

Fees

There is no entry fee for boats. Crew fees are B400 per person for PYC members, B600 for non-members.

Crew fees are applicable to ALL participating crew. Children sail for free.

Classes

Racing monohulls, Cruising monohulls, Racing multihulls, Cruising multihulls.

Course

Ao Chalong Bay and surrounding area, details announced at race briefing pending prevailing conditions.

Rules

The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing 2017-2020.

Handicap system

Performance handicap system as managed and monitored by the PYC.

Note: A boats handicap may be adjusted after every race. An adjustment in handicap number is not grounds for redress.

Prizes

Individual race prizes will be awarded to podium finishers on race day pending number of entries.

Overall prizes will be awarded after the final race on Sunday.

The number of prizes will depend on the number of entries in each class.

Race 1 Series 1

Date 22nd and 23rd August 2020

Race Briefing: 10:15

Preparatory signal: 11:55

Starting signal: 12:00

Course

1 or 2 races maybe scheduled per day pending prevailing weather conditions.

Courses will be made available at the briefing.

Insurance

Each participating boat shall be insured with valid third-party liability insurance to a minimum cover of B20,000,000, or the equivalent, for all races entered.

Disclaimer of liability

Competitors participate in the regatta entirely at their own risk. See rule 4, Decision to Race. The organising authority will not accept any liability for material damage or personal injury or death sustained in conjunction with or prior to, during, or after the regatta.

For more information, contact: racing@phuketyachtclub.com

- Phuket Yacht Club