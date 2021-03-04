Phuket Yacht Club confirms 2021 sailors regatta

SAILING: Phuket Yacht Club (PYC) has confirmed that the 2021 sailors regatta will take place between March 18-21.

Sailing





Photo: Phuket Yacht Club.

Below is the preliminary notice of the race including comprehensive overview on rules and eligibility.

Rules

1.1. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing 2021-24 and by:

1.2. The Firefly 850 Sports One Design Class Rules, Firefly Class rep. Mark Pescott. For information about Firefly Charter opportunities please contact Ian Coulson at ian_sea@yahoo.com or +66872637008

1.3. The Platu 25

1.4. Other O.D. classes considered acceptable by the organizers, Phuket Yacht Club

1.5. This Notice of Race and the Sailing Instructions

1.6. In case of conflict, the Sailing Instructions will prevail (this changes RRS Rule 63.7).

1.7. World Sailing Offshore (OSR) Special Regulations for Inshore Racing in daylight hours shall apply to all boats except that: the requirement to be self-righting will not apply; and lifelines will not be required.

1.8. All boats shall carry an operational marine band VHF radio and monitor the designated channels from 30 minutes before any scheduled start until after finishing.

1.9. No national prescriptions will apply.

2.0. Boats may be required to display advertising chosen and supplied by the organizing authority.

Eligibility and Entry

2.1. The Regatta is open to all mono and multihulls with a length overall of greater than 6 meters that are acceptable to the Race Committee.

2.2. The Regatta will receive entries from One Design, OMR, IRC and PHS classes (subject to entries received) under the handicap systems specified in brackets below. A performance handicap system (PHS) will be run concurrently for all classes.

Class 1 – Monohull (IRC and PHS)

Class 2 – Multihull (OMR and PHS)

Class 3 – Firefly 850

Class 4 – Platu 25

2.3. The Race Committee may change the above eligibility factors and number of classes based on its analysis of entries received. A minimum of 4 boats are required to constitute a class or division, however exemptions may be made at the races committee’s discretion.

2.4. Application for entry shall be made on the official Entry Form, which are available at PYC and online from this site. Entries should be submitted online at www.phuketyachtclub.com. Entries may be made up until close of registration at 18:00 hrs. Thursday, March 18, 2021.

2.5. Entry Fee: B5,000 per boat, no crew fees are applicable.

Schedule of Events

The following is the proposed schedule for the 2021 Regatta.

Thursday March 18: Registration and weigh-in if required

16:00 – 18:00

Friday March 19: Race Day #1 - up to 3 races scheduled

09:00 Briefing

11:00 Warning

Saturday March 20: Race Day #2 - up to 3 races scheduled

11:00 First Warning Signal

16:00 Refreshments at PYC

Sunday March 21: Race Day #3 - up to 3 races scheduled

12:00 First Warning Signal

18:00 Final prize giving dinner at PYC

Sailing Instructions

The Sailing Instructions will be available at registration.

Courses

5.1. Racing will take place in the environs of Ao Chalong.

5.2. Courses will be chosen to take into account prevailing or forecast conditions for each race.

5.3. Windward/leeward courses will be located in Ao Chalong Bay

5.4. Coastal courses will take place around islands, fixed navigation marks and inflatable buoys in and around the environs of Ao Chalong.

5.5. Course diagrams will be issued with the Sailing Instructions.

Penalty System

6.1. For all classes, rule 44.1 is changed so that the Two-Turns Penalty is replaced by the One-Turn Penalty.

6.2. Decisions of the protest committee will be final as provided in rule 70.5.

Scoring

7.1. For all classes, a maximum of 9 races are scheduled.

7.2. Two completed races are required to constitute a series.

7.3. All races count towards points, there are no discarded races

Crew Weight

8.1. Firefly 850 Sports One Design

In accordance with class rules.

Radio Communication

Except in an emergency, a boat shall neither make radio transmissions while racing nor receive radio communications not available to all boats. This restriction also applies to mobile telephones. Channel 72 will be monitored by the committee boat.

Prizes

10.1. A trophy will be awarded to the winning yacht in each class.

10.2. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded in each class.

Inspection

All yachts shall be liable for inspection in accordance with applicable safety and measurement requirements.

Insurance

Each participating boat shall be insured with valid third party liability insurance to a minimum cover of Thai Baht Twenty Million (or equivalent) for the duration of the event.

Disclaimer

Competitors participate in the regatta entirely at their own risk. See rule 4, Decision to Race. The organizing authority will not accept any liability for material damage or personal injury or death sustained in conjunction with or prior to, during, or after the regatta.

Further Information

For further information please check www.phuketyachtclub.com.