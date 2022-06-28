PHUKET XTRA - June 28 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket|| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 28 June 2022, 06:49PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
..challenging. Btw,how many waterfalls are worth visiting in your country ? Hehehe....(Read More)
@Kurt "Thai parks are only disappointing" "Calling surface water drainages Waterfa...(Read More)
let this cables be, please ! I used to show my customers how a 3rd world country like Thailand looks...(Read More)
It all seems so far to end up as a shameful RTP attempt to threaten a few foreigners. Goal: to squ...(Read More)
If the immigration department insists foreigners extend their visas IN PERSON (at the office), why d...(Read More)
When one has been traveling world wide and visited real National Parks than the Thai Parks are only ...(Read More)
As long China, after her Covid Zero policy war, not allow Chinese to travel abroad the CAAT 'dec...(Read More)
This article shows that Putin and his criminals in army uniforms are war criminals. Things are heati...(Read More)
Since when have people in person to visit immigration? We all see, with a number in our hand, linin...(Read More)
When people go to police, they not expect their complain about something serious like this only be l...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.