PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa extension scams on Phuket police radar, Smugglers caught by airport customs || June 28

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa extension scams on Phuket police radar, Smugglers caught by airport customs || June 28

PHUKET XTRA - June 28 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket|| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 28 June 2022, 06:49PM

Phuket community
National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

..challenging. Btw,how many waterfalls are worth visiting in your country ? Hehehe....(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

@Kurt "Thai parks are only disappointing" "Calling surface water drainages Waterfa...(Read More)

B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town

let this cables be, please ! I used to show my customers how a 3rd world country like Thailand looks...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

It all seems so far to end up as a shameful RTP attempt to threaten a few foreigners. Goal: to squ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

If the immigration department insists foreigners extend their visas IN PERSON (at the office), why d...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

When one has been traveling world wide and visited real National Parks than the Thai Parks are only ...(Read More)

Airlines cleared to reinstate two China travel routes

As long China, after her Covid Zero policy war, not allow Chinese to travel abroad the CAAT 'dec...(Read More)

G7 denounces ‘war crime’ as Russian strike kills shoppers

This article shows that Putin and his criminals in army uniforms are war criminals. Things are heati...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Since when have people in person to visit immigration? We all see, with a number in our hand, linin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

When people go to police, they not expect their complain about something serious like this only be l...(Read More)

 

