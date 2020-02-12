THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Virus screening for cruise tourists! Thousands wash down massacre sites! || February 12

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Virus screening for cruise tourists! Thousands wash down massacre sites! || February 12

PHUKET XTRA - February 12 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Prisoner due for release, escapes! |:| Washing the massacre sites |:| Speedboat captains charged! |:| Virus screening for cruise ships coming to Phuket |:| Youth flaunting gun, kills friend Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 06:05PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus
Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket
Youth flaunting home-made gun kills friend
Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees
Somkid tells public not to panic
Huge power outage to hit Chalong, Rawai
Speedboat deaths spark safety push
Speedboat captains charged
Victims to get additional aid as donations pour in
WHO chief sees chance to stop virus, warns of ‘grave’ threat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Korat shooting aftermath! Fatal Phuket speedboat collision! Seeking billions? || February 11
Special flu wards set up in tourist hotspots to screen virus
Phuket virus checks still ongoing: Officials
Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage
TAT slashes revenue target for 2020

 

Phuket community
Speedboat deaths spark safety push

It is true that excessive speed in the channel is the mostly to blame. Any channel is limited to 5kt...(Read More)

Speedboat captains charged

.. In the past convicted tourist boat drivers coming back on board caused again accidents. Block the...(Read More)

Speedboat captains charged

The idiot boat drivers, complete in thai tradition, denied charges. Cold blooded dumb persons. Not ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

so whose pocket do the entrance fees go into if it is not being used to maintain these attractions?...(Read More)

Speedboat deaths spark safety push

Yet another saftey push??? more hot air and BS, nothing ever gets done, too much vested interest at ...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

@Fascinated He probably served in WW2....(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

"Of course not,the children were not Thai" Another stupid remark from the serial poster.Ba...(Read More)

Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide

@Jor12, your fascination with K is funny. Dragging him into your article reaction while K didn't...(Read More)

Nine suspects arrested in slew of Phuket drug raids, three found with illegal firearms

K,with all your knowledge about drug enforcement,why don't you write down a well structured guid...(Read More)

Phuket virus checks still ongoing: Officials

I sent a comment yesterday. What happened. Was it inappropriate?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Cassia Phuket
The Overseas Property Show

 