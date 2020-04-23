PHUKET XTRA - April 23 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 13 new cases in Thailand, Phuket total hits 197 |:| Army drops tanks ’for the people’ |:| Human trials for coronavirus vaccine 4 months away |:| Cop survives hit-and-run! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 23 April 2020, 06:01PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Cluster F is a literal reference to the outbreak at S Bang Tao Beach, which I plainly agree with...(Read More)
Whoops, my mistake TPN. Apologies ...(Read More)
Flys private plane, yes. Attending conference on tourism & economic tourism. What is the diffe...(Read More)
Bob the builder is here....what he will do ? Checking the structural integrity of Vachira Hospital ?...(Read More)
@K, you can't call Chalong clean as they do have 2 confirmed cases.Anyway I fully agree with the...(Read More)
Get ready for another of his glorious comments about "Farangs"....(Read More)
Kurt, re: "some brainless official" at the checkpoint. You know the individual officer inv...(Read More)
@Galong Only idiots would wait until the first day after the automatic extension ends.Everyone with...(Read More)
@ Thorfinger, Yup beaches are closed, but don't forget the Phuket taxi- and minivan group peopl...(Read More)
There are always some expats/experts who think they know the real numbers.Some come up with their o...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.