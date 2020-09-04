PHUKET XTRA - September 4 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com First local Covid-19 case in Thailand prisoner |:| Tourists get unlimited extensions? |:| More activists detained |:| TAT vows eliminate dual pricing? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 4 September 2020, 06:20PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Ohhh yes they are scared the students in the streets. ...(Read More)
@Svcoquette Why not stock up this yacht of yours and leave to find a place to anchor it? Do you ow...(Read More)
Stray dogs are a separate issue would either need to be destroyed or facilities built to house them ...(Read More)
Why not just allow us to use Driving License - for those who don’t have they get this new ID card ...(Read More)
I doubt the US Embassy is being difficult to force voters home, when it's easy to vote absen...(Read More)
"Hurry up and wait..," reminds me of the army. This decision about long staying expats is ...(Read More)
What is this? They know you can get a 'doctors letter' in Thailand for just about anything f...(Read More)
Anyway, anyone now bitten by a stray dog at Naiharn beach can claim medical costs, rabies test, and...(Read More)
Great! We appreciate it. It should have happened long ago. Oh well, better late than never. We (ex...(Read More)
It is simple. Tourists with children do not want to see stray dogs at Thai beaches. Great risks! An...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.