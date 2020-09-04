Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unlimited tourist extensions? Prisoner is first Covid-19 case in 100 days! || September 4

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unlimited tourist extensions? Prisoner is first Covid-19 case in 100 days! || September 4

PHUKET XTRA - September 4 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com First local Covid-19 case in Thailand prisoner |:| Tourists get unlimited extensions? |:| More activists detained |:| TAT vows eliminate dual pricing? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 4 September 2020, 06:20PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four covid cases, three pubs closed after local transmission
Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
Villagers protest new Phuket shipyard
Phuket police train for public assembly, crowd control
TAT vows to eliminate dual pricing, mulls expat ID card
Inmate first case in 100 days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis amendments coming? No dogs on Nai Harn Beach! Covid cash! || September 3
Kamala readies for tsunami-evacuation drill
Tourists to get unlimited 30-day extensions to stay after ‘visa amnesty’ ends
Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach
Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on
Social security payment rates reduced for three months
US states told be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by Nov 1
RTP eyes accused cops in Boss case
Government plans COVID cash handout

 

Phuket community
Phuket police train for public assembly, crowd control

Ohhh yes they are scared the students in the streets. ...(Read More)

Tourists to get unlimited 30-day extensions to stay after ‘visa amnesty’ ends

@Svcoquette Why not stock up this yacht of yours and leave to find a place to anchor it? Do you ow...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach

Stray dogs are a separate issue would either need to be destroyed or facilities built to house them ...(Read More)

TAT vows to eliminate dual pricing, mulls expat ID card

Why not just allow us to use Driving License - for those who don’t have they get this new ID card ...(Read More)

Tourists to get unlimited 30-day extensions to stay after ‘visa amnesty’ ends

I doubt the US Embassy is being difficult to force voters home, when it's easy to vote absen...(Read More)

Tourists to get unlimited 30-day extensions to stay after ‘visa amnesty’ ends

"Hurry up and wait..," reminds me of the army. This decision about long staying expats is ...(Read More)

Tourists to get unlimited 30-day extensions to stay after ‘visa amnesty’ ends

What is this? They know you can get a 'doctors letter' in Thailand for just about anything f...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach

Anyway, anyone now bitten by a stray dog at Naiharn beach can claim medical costs, rabies test, and...(Read More)

TAT vows to eliminate dual pricing, mulls expat ID card

Great! We appreciate it. It should have happened long ago. Oh well, better late than never. We (ex...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach

It is simple. Tourists with children do not want to see stray dogs at Thai beaches. Great risks! An...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 