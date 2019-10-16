THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Triple pricing at hospitals! Farm chem ban support? Floating dead crocodile? || October 16

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Triple pricing at hospitals! Farm chem ban support? Floating dead crocodile? || October 16

PHUKET XTRA - October 16 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Multi-tier prices at state hospitals |:| Floating dead croc found near house |:| Monk accused of detaining teen for oral sex |:| Concrete blot on beauty spot |:| PM supports farm chem ban Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 16 October 2019, 07:29PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket jet-ski operators warned after Chinese tourists dangerously ‘buzzed’
Electricity outage to hit Cape Yamu
Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket
Prayut gives full support to chemical ban
Phuket Town drug raids net eight suspects
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dead body mix-up? 4-metre King Cobra! Rising BKK homelessness! || October 15
Arrested in 90 minutes: Kata snatch thief caught in Patong
Four-metre king cobra wrestled from sewer in Krabi
Kata Rocks announces new General Manager
Trash finally cleared at Chalong Pier after direct order by Governor
Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road
Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels
58 dead, rescuers in ‘day and night’ hunt for missing after Japan typhoon
Japan rescuers seek survivors after Typhoon Hagibis kills 35
Phuket honours King Bhumibol

 

Phuket community
Trash finally cleared at Chalong Pier after direct order by Governor

Time for a CCTV trash cam on Chalong Pier, with direct connection to Governor's desk. :-)...(Read More)

Trash finally cleared at Chalong Pier after direct order by Governor

Why collect garbage at 5-6 AM? Boats return with trash at 5-6 PM!! Why that garbage has to remain o...(Read More)

Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels

I got rid of cable TV in 2001 and have not missed the ceaselessly repetitive ads one iota, either....(Read More)

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

As of May 2018... there is no proof of any relationship between epilepsy and asthma... so, what was ...(Read More)

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

Thanks to another highly"respectful" comment by Dr.K..Even if the headline states"su...(Read More)

Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Are slots not more about arrival/departure/refueling times? Are both, Bay and Platform parking fall...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Christy sweet, you are right. However, during last Phuket town Immigration visit after returning fro...(Read More)

Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels

Ads, ads, ads. Does it not occur to anyone that people choose to watch other media BECAUSE these fre...(Read More)

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

Sorry for the man, but if he was treated on 14 Oct at 8 PM for severe asthma attack, than he should ...(Read More)

Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Dont worry.. even having slots Thaiarway in BKK use the bus to transfer the passengers to the hub.. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show